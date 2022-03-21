Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘Extremism’ Law amid Ukraine crisis

    Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent into Ukraine on February 24.

    Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under Extremism Law amid Ukraine crisis-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 9:37 PM IST

    A Moscow court on Monday banned Facebook and Instagram in Russia after finding Meta Platforms Inc “extremist”, TASS news agency reported. This is the first use of the country’s sweeping law on “extremism” against a foreign technology company.

    Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent into Ukraine on February 24.

    The presiding judge backed the prosecutor’s request to ban the social networks with immediate effect ruling them “extremist” organizations, Tass reported from the courtroom. The prosecutor argued that Meta’s policies were directed against Russia and its army.

    Also read: At least six dead in overnight bombing in Kyiv; ammonia leak in east Ukraine city contained

    A lawyer for Meta said the Russian court didn’t have the authority to rule in the case because Meta is a foreign-registered company without a domestic presence, Interfax reported from the hearing. A spokesperson for Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

    During Monday’s hearing, Russia’s FSB security service accused Meta of working against Moscow’s interests during the conflict.

    “The activities of the Meta organisation are directed against Russia and its armed forces," FSB representative Igor Kovalevsky told the court, Russian news agencies reported. “We ask (the court) to ban Meta’s activities and oblige it to implement this ruling immediately," he said.

    Also read: Ukraine refuses to surrender port city Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'

    After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, authorities blocked access in Russia to Facebook and Instagram, as well as to Twitter.

    Russia has increasingly sought to control access to information since it attacked Ukraine, and this month passed a new law punishing the intentional spreading of what the authorities deem “fake” news with as much as 15 years in prison. The extremist label caps a year of escalating pressure on US technology companies as regulators levied fines and slowed access in an effort to force the firms to allow the government to determine what is acceptable content.

    Other technology giants with local employees could also be targeted with the extremism law. Russia’s internet censor last week warned Alphabet Inc.’s Google to stop using YouTube to spread what it labelled threats against the country’s citizens in what could be a prelude to criminalization. 

    Also read: Joe Biden to travel to NATO member Poland to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 9:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China 737-800 aircraft crash Boeing hits turbulence again

    China 737-800 crash: Boeing hits turbulence yet again

    Here s what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash gcw

    Here's what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash

    China Eastern airline s website changes into black and white after crash gcw

    China Eastern airline's website changes into black and white after crash

    Lacosamide Tablet by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives US approval - ADT

    Lacosamide Tablet by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives US approval

    Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashes in China

    China's deadliest crash since 2010; Boeing aircraft crashes into hill

    Recent Stories

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor declines CPI(M) invite for meet on orders from party chief Sonia Gandhi-dnm

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor declines CPI(M) invite for meet on orders from party chief Sonia Gandhi

    Weight loss: Here's how drinking water can burn fat, help glow your skin and more RCB

    Weight loss: Here's how drinking water can burn fat, help glow your skin and more (World Water Day)

    Sadhguru sets out on 100-day bike journey to 'Save Soil'

    Sadhguru sets out on 100-day bike journey to 'Save Soil'

    Do you have kidney problems? Know types of genetic diseases that affect kidneys RCB

    Do you have kidney problems? Know types of genetic diseases that affect kidneys

    Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and more RCB

    Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and more

    Recent Videos

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Video Icon