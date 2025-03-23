user
Balochistan violence: 8 killed in twin attacks on police and Punjabi labourers

Eight people were killed in twin attacks in Balochistan as gunmen ambushed a police van in Nushki, killing four personnel, and later shot dead four Punjabi labourers in Kalat. Authorities have launched investigations amid rising security concerns.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

At least eight people were killed in two separate attacks in Balochistan on Saturday, highlighting the persistent wave of violence in the province.

In the first incident, unidentified gunmen ambushed a police patrolling van in the Gharibabad area of Nushki district, killing four police personnel. The attackers managed to flee, prompting security forces to launch a search operation. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly act" and vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Hours later, four Punjabi labourers were shot dead in the Mangochar area of Kalat district. The victims—Zeeshan, Khalid, Dilawar Hussain, and Muhammad Amin, all from Sadiqabad, Punjab—were attacked by armed assailants on motorcycles while drilling a tube well for a local landowner. The gunmen fled the scene, and rescue officials shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Also read: Balochistan sees surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings: Human rights report

These killings follow a series of targeted attacks in Balochistan, particularly against non-local labourers. Last month, seven people traveling to Punjab were killed after being forcibly removed from a bus in Barkhan district. In April 2024, nine passengers were killed near Nushki, and two Punjabi labourers were shot in Kech.

Meanwhile, the police have filed an FIR against leaders and armed workers of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) for allegedly inciting violence, attacking officials, and holding violent protests. This follows clashes over the Jaffar Express operation, where security forces killed 33 militants after the train was hijacked in Bolan.

Balochistan remains a hotspot of insurgent activity, with frequent attacks targeting security personnel, non-local workers, and infrastructure. Authorities continue to investigate and enhance security measures amid rising tensions.

Also read: Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted

