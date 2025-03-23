🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Sikandar', starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released, offering fans a glimpse into an action-packed cinematic experience. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film showcases Khan in a dynamic role, with Mandanna complementing him as the leading lady. The narrative promises high-octane sequences and compelling drama. 'Sikandar' is slated for a theatrical release on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid celebrations.