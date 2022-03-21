Explained: Who are Just Stop Oil and why are they locking themselves to goalposts?

It all began on Wednesday (March 16) during Arsenal's game against Liverpool, which had to be temporarily halted following the pitch invasion.

Even as the quest for the coveted Premier League title and race for the top-four spot heats up, an unusual drama has been unfolding during the games, even as spectators witness edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

On Sunday, viewers watching Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham were treated to a pitch-invasion again, as four protesters attempted to cable-tie themselves to a goalpost before being caught and ejected by stadium security.

The incident was the fourth in a series of pre-planned protests at the Premier League. A group called 'Just Stop Oil' have claimed responsibility for the ongoing bizarre antics, even as people wonder who they are and why are they disrupting football matches.

Image Credit: Just Stop Oil Twitter

'Just Stop Oil' are an anti-government group aiming to mobilise thousands of people from all walks of life to oppose the plans for new UK oil fields during 2022. "If governments are serious about the climate crisis, there can be no new investments in oil, gas and coal, from now – from this year," reads their website.

The group are demanding that the government makes a statement that it will immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

'Just Stop Oil' believe it is the very first step to ensuring our survival. "We already have more oil and gas than we can afford to burn. Let's get on with ending our reliance on fossil fuels completely: by powering ahead with renewables and reducing the demand for energy; by insulating Britain and rethinking how we travel; by ensuring that no-one is left behind and everyone's voice is heard," the group reasons on their official website.

It all began on Wednesday (March 16) during Arsenal's game against Liverpool, which had to be temporarily halted following the pitch invasion. As the ball went out of play in the 60th minute at Emirates Stadium, a man ran onto the turf after successfully evading security, wearing a 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirt.

The invader ran over to Alisson's goal and appeared to try to handcuff himself to the post, leaving the Reds goalkeeper perplexed. Security officials managed to get to the trespasser in time and swiftly escorted him from the pitch despite some struggle.

Following the stunt by 'Kai', Just Stop Oil posted a message on Twitter explaining why they chose to protest during a Premier League game. "Sorry to have interrupted your game, but no one listens unless we do crazy shit like this," the account tweeted alongside a video of the incident. "This beautiful game, like your lives, will be disrupted by increasingly extreme weather events in the years to come."

Later that evening, another protester had more success as he disrupted Everton's game against Newcastle at Goodison Park. He secured himself to the goalpost by tying a zip tie around his neck. A large pair of bolt cutters were fetched. However, the tool failed to cut the material. After a delay of almost seven minutes, 'Louis' was finally freed and escorted off the field by stewards and police officers.

Explaining his actions in a video filmed beforehand, he said, "My name is Louis McKechnie, I am 21 years old, and I am a mechanical engineering student. I am about to disrupt a football match, and I am terrified. But I believe as many people as possible need to know what a possible future holds. Billions of people not knowing if they should stay in their homes or if they leave where they can go as countries become too hot to live in."

"Mass starvation due to crop failure is fighting in the bakery aisle at Morrisons. The cost of living crisis, Covid, and the war in Ukraine is showcasing this future. I want my government to do all they can to stop this from coming true. But they are expanding oil and gas, making things worse, increasing the risk," the 21-year-old added.

"We know this because the International Energy Agency told us no new gas from 2011. If governments are serious about this action on climate. We are calling on ordinary people to join thousands in mass civil resistance this spring. Hundreds and hundreds of all ages have signed up to support the demands of no new oil and gas. Just stop oil. It's a no-brainer and the first step to stop the harm," Louis concluded.

Just Stop Oil added, "Our government is betraying us by funding new oil fields in the North Sea. New oil means the destruction of our children's future. It means war on small island states. And it means suffering now for the poorest and most marginalised in all regions. We must #JustStopOil. It's a no-brainer."

On Friday (March 18), Wolves stewards were forced to prevent another pitch invader from tying themselves to the goalposts during their dramatic 3-2 defeat to Leeds. In the early stages of the second half, the individual was stopped near the home side's goal before being carried away by four stewards.

Image Credit: Just Stop Oil Twitter