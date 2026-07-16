US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a new military policy requiring annual testosterone screenings for service members aged 30 and older. The initiative aims to optimize performance and ensure troops maintain their 'leading edge of lethality'.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced a new initiative requiring annual testosterone screenings for service members aged 30 and above, saying the move is aimed at ensuring troops remain on the "leading edge of lethality."

According to The Hill, the testosterone screening will be incorporated into the military's periodic health assessment for service members aged 30 and older, while personnel under 30 will have the option to undergo the test voluntarily.

The 'High-T Department of War'

In a video message posted on X on Wednesday (local time), Hegseth said, "While we invest heavily in our weapon systems, platforms and gear, our most decisive tactical advantage will always be the individual warfighter."

Alongside the video announcement, Hegseth gave the title of the video as: "The High-T Department of War." The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

"We have a sacred duty to maintain that advantage, which is why we must constantly look for new ways to optimise your performance, your resilience and your long-term health," he added.

Restoring Natural Capabilities

Hegseth said the screening programme is intended to ensure troops "have the right testosterone levels to operate at [their] absolute best because it's well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop."

According to The Hill, service members found to require treatment after testing will be offered the option of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

"This initiative... it's not about artificial enhancement; it's about restoring and optimising your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain and fight," Hegseth said.

"We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world. And this program delivers on that obligation," he added.

Broader Emphasis on Masculinity and Fitness

The Hill reported that the initiative comes amid the Trump administration's broader emphasis on traditional masculinity.

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded access to testosterone replacement therapy after years of recommending it primarily for men with medical conditions affecting testosterone production.

According to The Hill, Hegseth has also introduced stricter military fitness standards requiring personnel to meet a uniform "male standard" and has frequently highlighted physical fitness by working out with service members.

Last September, he said he did not want to see overweight troops or "fat generals and admirals."

Health Implications and Program Goals

The Hill noted that about 5.6 per cent of men aged 30 to 79 are estimated to have testosterone deficiency, which can lead to muscle loss, fatigue, weight gain and sexual dysfunction, and is also associated with conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and depression.

"By addressing these health markers early, we're keeping you on the leading edge of lethality and giving you the same level of support that you give this nation the absolute best," Hegseth said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)