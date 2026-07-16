The Baloch National Movement (BNM) alleges a week-long military operation in Balochistan's Jiwani region has cut off residents from essential supplies, led to deaths in custody, forced disappearances, and displacement of hundreds of families.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has raised serious concerns over the security situation in Balochistan's coastal Jiwani region. It claimed that Pakistani authorities are seeking to erase local communities, alleging that an ongoing military operation has left residents cut off from essential supplies and subjected to widespread rights violations, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BNM claimed that Jiwani town and nearby villages in Gwadar district have remained under heavy military restrictions for nearly a week. The group alleged that strict movement controls have disrupted the supply of food, medicines and other necessities, creating hardships for residents.

Deaths, Disappearances and Displacements Alleged

The party further alleged that five people died while in custody during the operation and that more than 60 individuals had been forcibly disappeared. It also claimed that several homes in the Panwan area were demolished, while hundreds of families were displaced as security forces expanded their presence in the region.

Strategic Interests Cited as Motive

BNM argued that the intensified military deployment is linked to the strategic importance of Jamri town and surrounding areas. The party alleged that authorities are attempting to clear local populations from locations considered strategically significant, citing the area's proximity to key maritime routes and growing regional geopolitical competition.

Wider Pattern of Civilian Restrictions

The BNM also claimed that military operations launched following attacks by Baloch armed groups have resulted in severe restrictions on civilians, including limits on movement, access to healthcare and other essential services, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

It further alleged that similar security measures have been implemented in other parts of Balochistan where communities living near major infrastructure projects and economic corridors have reportedly faced arrests, displacement and military operations in recent years.

Appeal for International Intervention

The organisation urged the United Nations, the European Union, neighbouring countries and international human rights organisations to closely monitor developments in the region and press Pakistan to uphold international human rights obligations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)