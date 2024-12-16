Digital Brands Announces Reverse Stock Split, Sparks Retail Chatter

DBG’s common stock is trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “DBGI

Digital Brands Announces Reverse Stock Split, Sparks Retail Chatter
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

Digital Brands Group Inc. ($DBGI), a luxury lifestyle apparel retailer, has announced a reverse stock split for its common shares, with retail chatter rising.

The reverse stock split, a 1-for-50 ratio, went into effect on Thursday last week. 

Following the split, the total number of outstanding shares is now 817,872.

The split came as the company’s stock came under pressure, seeing a decline of 97.65% year-to-date, Investing.com reported, citing 14 warning signals about the company's performance and financial health.

“This reverse stock split is a strategic step towards regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements,” stated Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

DBG’s common stock is trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “DBGI,” the company said.  The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is  25401N507.

Following the news, message volume on Stocktwits about the retailer rose by 80% in over one day.

One Stocktwits user was expecting the stock to get renewed investor interest before any new dilution started.

Another user pointed to $3.85 as a key resistance level on a 5-minute chart.

Digital Brands has numerous brands including direct-to-consumer and wholesale. It claims its business model is a digitally native-first vertical brand.

Digital Brands stock is up 56% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

Red Cat Holdings Stock Soars On Partnership With Palantir Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail Suspect The Timing

Red Cat Holdings Stock Soars On Partnership With Palantir Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail Suspect The Timing

Recent Stories

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

Red Cat Holdings Stock Soars On Partnership With Palantir Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail Suspect The Timing

Red Cat Holdings Stock Soars On Partnership With Palantir Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail Suspect The Timing

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon