The 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable will focus on key sectors like advanced manufacturing and healthcare to strengthen ties and boost the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Focus on 'Viksit Bharat' Initiative

The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable involves discussions across several tracks, focusing primarily on sectors such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, healthcare and skill development and these are areas that significantly boost the 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) initiative, the government said on Tuesday.

4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable Details

Answering queries during the regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that the fourth edition of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), scheduled for August 20 in Singapore, will focus on core pillars of bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening strategic and economic ties.

"This is the 4th edition, which is taking place there on the 20th. The previous one was held in Delhi. For this edition, four ministers from our side are attending: the Finance Minister, the External Affairs Minister, the Commerce Minister, and the Minister of State for Commerce. The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable involves discussions across several tracks, focusing primarily on advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digital sectors, healthcare, medicine, skill development, and sustainability. The dialogue centers on how to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations through these areas. I would also add that these are sectors that significantly boost the 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) initiative," he said.

"The talks are scheduled for the 20th, and once they conclude, we will apprise you of the specific issues and topics discussed," he added.

High-Level Ministerial Delegation Attending

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Singapore earlier on Tuesday. Apart from Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada will take part in the Ministerial roundtable. (ANI)