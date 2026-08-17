India's 80th Independence Day was marked by a grand flag-raising ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales. Organised by Indian Honorary Consul General Raj Aggarwal, the event celebrated the enduring ties between Wales and India with many dignitaries present.

India's 80th Independence Day was celebrated with a grand flag-raising ceremony at Cardiff Castle in Wales, bringing together senior political leaders, armed forces representatives, community figures and members of the Indian diaspora to celebrate the enduring ties between Wales and India.

Organised by Indian Honorary Consul General Raj Aggarwal on Saturday, August 15, the event saw Cardiff Castle illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour, with flags displayed across the historic venue. Among the distinguished guests were Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith, UK Minister of State Kanishka Narayan MP, Lord Mayor of Cardiff Michael Michael, Welsh Government Cabinet Minister Dr Dafydd Trystan Davies, Council Leader Chris Weaver, senior members of the Senedd, armed forces representatives and community leaders.

According to a release, addressing the gathering, Aggarwal said, "Wales continues to demonstrate its commitment to recognising and embracing the rich cultural contributions of the Indian community. This event is another example of the vibrancy and warmth that defines the strong relationship between Wales and India."

A Fusion of Culture and Patriotism

The celebrations began with the Shree Swaminarayan Temple Youth Band welcoming guests with traditional live music, followed by speeches and cultural performances. The flag-hoisting ceremony was led by Aggarwal and other dignitaries. The Rekha Natya Academy rendered the Indian National Anthem, while vocalist Atreyee Saha performed patriotic songs.

Embracing the Vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

The celebrations also highlighted this year's theme of Viksit Bharat 2047, reflecting India's focus on economic growth, social progress and wellness. A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi was also shared during the event, highlighting the contribution and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide.

"The Indian diaspora in Wales has thrived, integrating seamlessly while contributing significantly to the prosperity of Wales," Aggarwal said. "Their success is a testament to their hard work and commitment to both their heritage and their adopted home," he added, as quoted in the release.

Community Engagement and Future Projects

The event also featured prominent guests from the pageant and charitable sectors, including Miss Universe Great Britain Angela Aumonier, Miss Wales Ellie Corcoran, Miss Cardiff Stephanie Allen, Miss Newport Romily Evans Powell, Miss Swansea Darcey Morris and A-Sisterhood Crown Ambassador Vanessa Naddamba. The guests highlighted their charitable projects in India and are scheduled to return to the country in September to mark the 10th anniversary of the Chhanv Foundation, which works towards the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors. They will also visit Wildlife SOS in India and contribute to its work rescuing and caring for abused and injured elephants, dancing bears and other animals.

Aggarwal also highlighted the anticipated opening of the GBP 5 million Ty Krishna wellness centre in Cardiff Bay in 2027.

The celebrations concluded with greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and the Indian High Commission in London, extending best wishes to the people of Wales. The event brought together the Indian diaspora and Welsh communities in a celebration of shared history, cultural heritage, values and aspirations, while highlighting the growing relationship between Wales and India. (ANI)