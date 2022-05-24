Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first for Saudi aviation, all-female crew flight from Riyadh takes off

    Flyadeal, the budget subsidiary of flag carrier Saudia, flew from Riyadh to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday, according to Flyadeal spokesperson Emad Iskandarani. According to Iskandarani, the "bulk" of the seven-member crew were Saudi women, including the first officer, but not the captain, who was a foreign woman.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Saudi Arabia, First Published May 24, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    In a first, a flight in Saudi Arabia was handled by a female-only crew. On Thursday, May 19, the airline Flyadeal launched its maiden flight with an all-female crew from Riyadh to Jeddah.
    "For the first time in the history of Saudi aviation! #flyadeal flew the first flight with an all-female crew, the bulk of whom were Saudis, aboard the newest A320 aircraft. Flight 117 travelled from Riyadh to Jeddah," the airline issued a tweet.

    Flyadeal, the budget subsidiary of flag carrier Saudia, flew from Riyadh to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday, according to Flyadeal spokesperson Emad Iskandarani. According to Iskandarani, the "bulk" of the seven-member crew were Saudi women, including the first officer, but not the captain, who was a foreign woman.

    Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, which validated flyadeal's announcement on Saturday, has recently emphasised growing positions for women in the aviation sector. The authorities announced the first flight with a female Saudi co-pilot in 2019. Over the years, the country's civil aviation authority has worked to enhance women's involvement in the industry. According to data from the General Authority for Statistics, female labor-force participation in the kingdom increased to 33% by the end of 2020, up from 19% in 2016.

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 economic diversification initiative has increased female employment. The kingdom has undergone a flurry of economic and social reforms in recent years that have made it simpler for women to find work.

    In Saudi Arabia, 138,000 people are employed by airlines, airport operators, airport on-site companies (restaurants and retail), aircraft manufacturers, and air navigation service providers. It is projected that the industry supports an additional 47,000 employment through the earnings it provides its employees, some or all of which are then spent on consumer products and services.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
