A Meta employee says job insecurity has forced her to delay having children. Her anonymous post on Blind has sparked a wider discussion about workplace uncertainty.

A Meta employee has shared how ongoing layoffs and uncertainty at the company have affected a deeply personal decision. In an anonymous post, she said the fear of losing her job has made her put family planning on hold.

The post, shared on the workplace discussion platform Blind, comes after several rounds of layoffs and internal changes at Meta. It later spread to X, where many people discussed the impact of job insecurity on employees' personal lives.

The woman began her post by writing, "I gave up on having kids while I'm at Meta." She continued, "It's insane that I'm even writing this, but after a talk with my husband, the realization finally hit me… I have to give up on having a kid while I'm at Meta."

"There is absolutely zero guarantee I'll still be employed here by next year," she wrote

According to her, the biggest reason behind the decision is the lack of job security. She said she has no confidence that she would still be employed by the time she returns from maternity leave.

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"There is absolutely zero guarantee I'll still be employed here by next year, let alone by the time I'd actually return from mat leave," she wrote.

The employee also said "the company's dynamics, entirely unstable TC, and complete lack of job security" have made planning for a family difficult. She added that without the certainty of a steady income, family planning feels "absurd."

Speaking about her personal worries, she wrote, "The sad part is my biological clock is ticking and it's ticking fast. What if because of this stupid job I'm never able to have kids?"

Her post has resonated with many professionals who have faced similar dilemmas in the current job market. The tech industry has witnessed widespread layoffs over the past two years, with companies cutting costs amid economic uncertainty.

Meta, which has undergone several rounds of restructuring, has seen thousands of employees lose their jobs. The company's leadership has emphasized a "year of efficiency," leading to concerns among remaining staff about further reductions.

The employee's decision highlights the broader impact of job insecurity on workers' personal lives. Many employees in the tech sector have expressed anxiety about making long-term commitments, including starting families, given the unstable job environment.

On X, users have shared their own experiences and sympathized with the employee's dilemma. Several have criticized the corporate culture that forces employees to choose between career and family planning.

Others have pointed out that the problem is not limited to Meta. Many companies in the tech sector and beyond have implemented layoffs, creating an environment of uncertainty for workers across industries.

The post has also sparked a conversation about workplace policies and whether companies are doing enough to support employees during uncertain times.