Viral social media claims that Punch the Monkey has died are false. The misinformation stems from the temporary closure of his viewing area at Japan's Ichikawa City Zoo for scheduled improvements.

Viral claims that Punch the Monkey has died are spreading again on social media, but there is no credible evidence that the famous Japanese macaque is dead. The latest confusion appears to have been triggered by the temporary closure of the Monkey Mountain viewing area at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan.

According to the latest information, the viewing area has been closed to visitors from September 1 to September 18, 2026, while scheduled improvement work is carried out. The closure does not mean that the zoo has shut down, nor does the official notice indicate that Punch is sick or has died.

The work at Monkey Mountain includes the installation of sunshades and other improvements intended to create better conditions for the Japanese macaques. The closure period could also change depending on how the construction progresses.

Punch became an international internet sensation earlier this year after videos and photos showed the young Japanese macaque carrying and bonding with a stuffed orangutan toy. His story attracted widespread attention, with fans closely following his development and socialisation with other monkeys.

Is Punch the Monkey dead?

NO. The latest publicly available material indicates that Punch is alive and continues to live with the macaque troop at Ichikawa City Zoo. A recent video reportedly showed him active inside the enclosure, including playing in water and moving around normally. There is also no current report from the zoo indicating that he is seriously ill.

Recent posts on X added to the emotional reaction surrounding his temporary absence. One post said: “Yesterday, just before the zoo closed and Monkey Mountain’s curtain came down for almost three weeks…” It described Punch climbing to his familiar spot where visitors could see him.

Another emotional post stated: “Punch final Goodbye. Punch climbed up to his favorite spot and gave everyone one last look.” The post clarified that fans would have to wait until the viewing area reopens to see him again.

Fact-check: Punch the Monkey is not dead. The viral death claim appears to be misinformation arising from the temporary closure of his viewing area, which is linked to improvement work at the zoo.