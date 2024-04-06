Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How to live a healthy long life? World's oldest living man John Tinniswood reveals secret to his longevity

    The world's oldest living man, 111-year-old Briton John Tinniswood, attributes his longevity to luck. Despite enjoying fish and chips every Friday, Tinniswood, a retired accountant and former postal worker from Merseyside, England, holds the Guinness World Records title at 111 years and 222 days, following the passing of Juan Vicente Perez Mora from Venezuela at the age of 114.

    The 111-year-old British man who holds the record for the longest living person was quoted as saying that his longevity was "just luck" and that his favorite cuisine was fish and chips, which he had every Friday. Retired for almost 50 years, John Tinniswood took over the Guinness World Records title from 114-year-old Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, whose passing was reported earlier this week.

    Born in 1912 in Merseyside, northern England, retired accountant and former postal service worker Tinniswood clocks in at 111 years and 222 days. But when pressed about the key to his longevity, he responded wryly, saying, "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it."

    In an official statement, Guinness World Records stated that the Gerontology Research Group, which maintains a database of all proven "supercentenarians" worldwide, and its specialists evaluated Tinniswood's claim to the record.

    The oldest man ever was Japan's Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to 116 years and 54 days. The oldest living woman and oldest living person overall is Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, aged 117. Tinniswood gave a somewhat measured view on the state of the world.

    "The world, in its way, is always changing. It's a sort of ongoing experience... It's getting a little better but not all that much yet. It's going the right way."

