How to live a healthy long life? World's oldest living man John Tinniswood reveals secret to his longevity

The world's oldest living man, 111-year-old Briton John Tinniswood, attributes his longevity to luck. Despite enjoying fish and chips every Friday, Tinniswood, a retired accountant and former postal worker from Merseyside, England, holds the Guinness World Records title at 111 years and 222 days, following the passing of Juan Vicente Perez Mora from Venezuela at the age of 114.

In an official statement, Guinness World Records stated that the Gerontology Research Group, which maintains a database of all proven "supercentenarians" worldwide, and its specialists evaluated Tinniswood's claim to the record.

The oldest man ever was Japan's Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to 116 years and 54 days. The oldest living woman and oldest living person overall is Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, aged 117. Tinniswood gave a somewhat measured view on the state of the world.

"The world, in its way, is always changing. It's a sort of ongoing experience... It's getting a little better but not all that much yet. It's going the right way."