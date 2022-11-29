Honours for service: Asianet News US healthcare excellence awards announced

Asianet News has announced the awards for healthcare personnel in the United States in recognition of their outstanding services. The honours cover five categories -- Youth Icon, Nurse of the Year, Doctor of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and Covid Warrior.

Let's take a look at the winners:

Youth Icon: Andrea Augustine

A medical student at renowned Duke University, Andrea has won several awards for academic excellence. She graduated from Rice University and during the pandemic, she initiated and conducted a number of research and treatment-related projects. Andrea is a resident of Atlanta.

Covid Warrior: Malayali respiratory therapists

The award is given to professionals who performed exemplary service during Covid days. All those nominated for the award have contributed immensely to society, but what the respiratory therapists of Malayali origin did to save the lives of critically ill patients during Covid-19 was outstanding, the jury said. Even at the risk of their lives, these professionals took care of patients, and their service that makes all Malayalis proud has brought the award to them as a group.

Special jury award: Dr Ragesh Kangath

He is the medical director of Santa Rosa Veterans Hospital, California, and the assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco. A renowned expert in infectious diseases, Dr Ragesh developed innovative methods to defend against the spread of Covid. He is the recipient of many awards for his excellent service during the pandemic.

Best Doctor: Dr Sunil Kumar

He is the Chief-of-Staff at Bravard Health, one of the largest hospital networks in Florida. Dr Sunil has decades of service to his credit in the field of pulmonology, and his selfless service during the pandemic was highly appreciated. As health advisor to the Governor of Florida, he figured prominently in American media during the Covid outbreak. Dr Sunil also led rescue operations when Ian Hurricane struck the state.

Best Nurse: Dr Thangamani Aravindan

Dr Thangamani Aravindan has a doctorate in nursing and more than 30 years of experience in this field. She is well known for her outstanding service as a clinical nurse, nursing professional and social activist. While working as a nurse, she also played a key role in several prestigious projects for the Indian community. She is a professor at Rutgers University, New Jersey, and Hackensack Muhlenberg School of Nursing. A frontline leader of the World Malayalee Council, Thangamani is now its American region president.

Nursing: Special Jury Award: Preethi Painadath

With more than 20 years of experience, Preethi Painadath is a nursing practitioner in Texas. Her exemplary service was helpful to patients during the pandemic. An all-rounder in her profession, she is the recipient of several awards for her excellent service in nursing care. Preethi has also made a name for herself as a dancer and MC through various social and cultural programmes and events. Amidst her hectic schedule, she also finds time for charitable activities.

Lifetime Achievement: Dr Jacob Eapen

The pride of American Malayalis, Dr Jacob Eapen is a paediatrician of international repute and a well-known name in all segments of medical care. Currently working with Alameda County Health Services, Dr Eapen has been elected as a member of the board of directors of Freemont-based Washington Hospital for the sixth time. He is also the first Indian to win a public election in North California.

Dr Eapen graduated from Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and completed his higher studies in CMC, Vellore, and CMC, Ludhiana. He has worked as a consultant paediatrician at Aga Khan Foundation Hospital in Tanzania. In 1984, he completed his higher studies at California University, Berkeley, and did his MD at Stanford University.

He has worked in the Philippines on an assignment from the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees. He has also been part of the healthcare boards of several states in California. Dr Eapen is the recipient of awards, including the Mother Teresa Award instituted by the Friends of South Asian American Communities, the Federation of America Achievement Award, the Alumni Award from Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Sainik School, Thiruvananthapuram.

The award jury, chaired by Dr MV Pillai, consisted of experts including Dr SS Lal, Dr Freemu Varghese and Dr Annie Paul. Manoj K Das, Managing Editor of Asianet News, and Anil Adoor, senior associate editor, were also part of the award selection meetings. Dr Krishna Kishore, chief of Asianet News, America, was the moderator at the meetings, and Roy George proposed the vote of thanks.

The jury considered nominations from various American states to select the winner for each category. The process was tough as the credentials of each nominee were outstanding, the jury opined. The awards will be distributed at a function to be held in Los Angeles on December 11.