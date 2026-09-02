The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal protested in Jammu over the demolition of a 100-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan. The group demanded government intervention, while Pakistani officials and a minority rights group offered conflicting reasons for the demolition.

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged protests on Tuesday after a century-old Hindu temple had been demolished in Pakistan. The protesters were seen taking to the streets and burning an effigy where flags of Pakistan and photos of Hafiz Saeed and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were visible.

Protesters Demand Action

State president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Rakesh Bajrangi told ANI, "An old temple--dating back 100 to 130 years--located in Siraj village in Pakistan has been demolished. It was destroyed allegedly because a madrasa was situated next to it; the temple was razed so that its land could be absorbed into the madrasa..."

He highlighted how reports continue to emerge time and again out of Pakistan of atrocities against Hindu women and targeting of religious sites. He slammed the government of Pakistan for its apathy and alleged complicity.

Rakesh Bajrangi further said, "We are constantly hearing reports of our daughters and sisters being abducted, Hindus being killed, and our religious sites being destroyed... These incidents clearly demonstrate that Pakistan is actively targeting Hindus, and this is happening with the alleged complicity of the Pakistani government."

He urged the Central Government to exert pressure on Pakistan and make sure that the temple is restored. "We demand that the Central Government exert pressure on the Pakistani government to ensure that the temple is reconstructed and restored," Bajrangi said.

Conflicting Reports Emerge from Pakistan

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the century-old Hindu temple was demolished on August 21. It further reported that while a minority rights group said that the structure was deliberately razed to facilitate the expansion of an adjoining seminary, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) claimed that the temple collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Minority Rights Group Alleges Deliberate Demolition

As per Dawn, the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), which works for the rights of the minorities, has alleged that a group of people demolished the structure and removed its bricks, metal fittings from the dome and other material from the site. It further mentioned that PMMP Chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra said he and some locals met the Punjab additional home secretary on August 28 and submitted a written application, seeking action against those responsible for the demolition as well as the officials accused of failing to protect the religious site.

As per Sahotra, the land adjoining the temple had earlier been leased by the ETPB to a seminary. The lease was cancelled after the rent remained unpaid for several years and the premises were not used for the purpose for which they had been leased out. He said the portions of the property were later occupied illegally.

Citing a revenue department report, Dawn reported that Sahotra said several people had been identified as illegal occupants of the temple's quarters and other parts of the property. He also referred to an order issued by the ETPB deputy administrator in Sialkot earlier this year in January cancelling the seminary's lease and directing the eviction of illegal occupants and sealing of the property. "The order was never implemented," he said.

The PMMP has demanded that the temple be reconstructed in its original form and urged the Punjab government to strengthen protection of Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras and Christian churches as well as their properties.

Official Blames Heavy Rains

However, ETPB official Iftikhar Rana rejected the claim that the temple in village Siraj had been demolished. He told Dawn that the structure had collapsed following torrential rains. "The temple carries no name in our record books. However, it is very old -- more than 100 to 125 years old," he said.

Rana acknowledged that the land adjoining the temple had been leased to a seminary but clarified that the temple's own land had not been leased to anyone. He said the ETPB would decide on the restoration of the temple.

The latest development comes as Pakistan continues to face scrutiny over mounting cases of violations of religious freedoms of minorities in the country. (ANI)