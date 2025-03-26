user
Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed

A helicopter battling wildfires in South Korea crashed, killing the pilot. The wildfires, which started last Friday, have caused widespread damage and are being fought by thousands of personnel.

A helicopter fighting wildfires in South Korea's southeastern region crashed on Wednesday, claiming the life of its pilot, according to officials. The incident occurred in Uiseong County, where the chopper was attempting to extinguish a massive wildfire that has already killed at least 18 people and destroyed over 200 structures.

The wildfires, which began last Friday, have spread rapidly due to dry and windy conditions, causing power outages and road blockages. Despite the challenges, thousands of firefighters, soldiers, and personnel are working tirelessly to contain the blaze, with the help of helicopters.

'Worst-ever' situation

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo has described the situation as "worst ever," with damages snowballing and concerns about the fire spreading further. The government has deployed significant resources to combat the wildfires, but the situation remains dire.

More details are awaited.

