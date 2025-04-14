YRKKH Spoiler alert: Abhira jealous seeing Armaan, Ruhi together

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not decreasing. Currently, the show depicts Armaan-Abhira coming on a baby moon with Ruhi after Rohit's death
Now the show will show Abhira getting jealous because Ruhi will pay more attention to Armaan. After this, Ruhi will go to her room and start crying remembering Rohit
During this time, Ruhi will accidentally delete her photos with Rohit, but Armaan will come and recover the photos. In such a situation, Ruhi will be overjoyed
After this, Abhira plans a dinner surprise for Armaan on the night of the baby moon, but Ruhi also comes there and Abhira's plan gets ruined
Then after dinner, Abhira asks Ruhi to drink fennel turmeric water, but Ruhi will get annoyed after hearing Abhira's words and will start scolding her a lot
Ruhi will say to Abhira that this is my pregnancy, not yours, and this is not my first pregnancy. In such a situation, Abhira does not like these things and she starts crying
Abhira will normalize herself, go to Ruhi's room again. During this time Ruhi will be vomiting and Armaan will be handling her. Seeing this, Abhira will become even more jealous
