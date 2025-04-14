Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler alert: Abhira jealous seeing Armaan, Ruhi together

Armaan-Abhira-Ruhi Out on Baby Moon

The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not decreasing. Currently, the show depicts Armaan-Abhira coming on a baby moon with Ruhi after Rohit's death

This is Why Abhira Will Be Jealous

Now the show will show Abhira getting jealous because Ruhi will pay more attention to Armaan. After this, Ruhi will go to her room and start crying remembering Rohit

Ruhi Will Make This Mistake

During this time, Ruhi will accidentally delete her photos with Rohit, but Armaan will come and recover the photos. In such a situation, Ruhi will be overjoyed

Abhira Will Give This Surprise to Armaan

After this, Abhira plans a dinner surprise for Armaan on the night of the baby moon, but Ruhi also comes there and Abhira's plan gets ruined

This is Why Ruhi Will Scold Abhira

Then after dinner, Abhira asks Ruhi to drink fennel turmeric water, but Ruhi will get annoyed after hearing Abhira's words and will start scolding her a lot

Abhira Will Not Like These Things

Ruhi will say to Abhira that this is my pregnancy, not yours, and this is not my first pregnancy. In such a situation, Abhira does not like these things and she starts crying

This is How Ruhi's Health Will Deteriorate

Abhira will normalize herself, go to Ruhi's room again. During this time Ruhi will be vomiting and Armaan will be handling her. Seeing this, Abhira will become even more jealous

