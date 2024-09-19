Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla, SpaceX & X employees 'ditch' Elon Musk? Workers donate more to Harris' US elections campaign than Trump

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the upcoming US Presidential elections.

    Tesla SpaceX and X employees 'ditch' Elon Musk? Workers donate more to Harris' US elections campaign than Trump snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 6:00 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the upcoming US Presidential elections. This endorsement marks a significant shift from Musk's previous support for President Joe Biden in 2020. However, Musk’s support for Trump stands in stark contrast to the political inclinations of his employees, who have predominantly donated to Trump's Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

    Data from OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan organization that tracks campaign contributions, reveals a notable disparity between Musk's political endorsement and the financial support his employees are providing to the candidates.

    The figures show that employees at Tesla, SpaceX, and X have collectively contributed substantially more to Harris's campaign compared to Trump's.

    Tesla Employees: Contributed $42,824 (approximately Rs 37.7 lakh) to Harris’s campaign, while donating $24,840 (approximately Rs20.7 lakh) to Trump.

    SpaceX Employees: Gave $34,526 (approximately Rs 28.8 lakh) to Harris and $7,652 (approximately Rs 6.4 lakh) to Trump.

    X Employees: Donated $13,213 (approximately Rs 11 lakh) to Harris and less than $500 (approximately Rs 42,000) to Trump.

    Despite these contributions, the amounts are relatively modest in the broader context of presidential campaigns. The total donations from these employees reflect individual financial support rather than corporate endorsements.

    Musk’s public endorsement of Trump and his criticism of progressive policies mark a significant shift from his previous political stance. In 2020, Musk supported Joe Biden, but since then, he has moved rightward in his political affiliations. Musk has been vocal in his criticism of progressive policies, describing them as a "woke-mind virus." His endorsement of Trump includes promoting Trump’s candidacy on X and actively supporting his campaign.

    In the event of a Trump victory, Musk has been promised a key role in the administration. Trump has indicated that Musk would be appointed to lead a government efficiency commission, a role likely to leverage Musk’s expertise in technology and business.

    The discrepancy between Musk’s political views and his employees’ financial support highlights the complex political landscape within his companies. Campaign finance laws prevent companies from making direct contributions to federal campaigns, meaning that the donations reported by OpenSecrets come solely from individuals—employees, company owners, and their immediate families—rather than the companies themselves.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 bps in a 1st since 2020: Decoding why it matters for India snt

    US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 bps in a 1st since 2020: Decoding why it matters for India

    Walkie talkies, solar energy systems & more: 9 killed, 300 injured in 2nd wave of device explosions in Lebanon snt

    Walkie-talkies, solar energy systems & more: 9 killed, 300 injured in 2nd wave of device explosions in Lebanon

    BREAKING Home solar energy systems explode in Lebanon after Hezbollah's walkie-talkies, pagers blasts (WATCH) snt

    Blasts rock Lebanon: After Hezbollah's pagers & walkie talkies, now home solar energy systems explode (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH)

    Lebanon pager explosions: Death toll climbs to 12, including 2 children; aid arrives for over 3,000 injured snt

    Lebanon pager explosions: Death toll climbs to 12, including 2 children; aid arrives for over 3,000 injured

    Recent Stories

    US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 bps in a 1st since 2020: Decoding why it matters for India snt

    US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 bps in a 1st since 2020: Decoding why it matters for India

    Walkie talkies, solar energy systems & more: 9 killed, 300 injured in 2nd wave of device explosions in Lebanon snt

    Walkie-talkies, solar energy systems & more: 9 killed, 300 injured in 2nd wave of device explosions in Lebanon

    BREAKING Home solar energy systems explode in Lebanon after Hezbollah's walkie-talkies, pagers blasts (WATCH) snt

    Blasts rock Lebanon: After Hezbollah's pagers & walkie talkies, now home solar energy systems explode (WATCH)

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case dmn

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

    Anushka Sharma's fitness secrets: What are benefits of early dinner? dmn

    Anushka Sharma's fitness secrets: What are benefits of early dinner?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon