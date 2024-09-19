Tesla, SpaceX & X employees 'ditch' Elon Musk? Workers donate more to Harris' US elections campaign than Trump

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the upcoming US Presidential elections.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the upcoming US Presidential elections. This endorsement marks a significant shift from Musk's previous support for President Joe Biden in 2020. However, Musk’s support for Trump stands in stark contrast to the political inclinations of his employees, who have predominantly donated to Trump's Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Data from OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan organization that tracks campaign contributions, reveals a notable disparity between Musk's political endorsement and the financial support his employees are providing to the candidates.

The figures show that employees at Tesla, SpaceX, and X have collectively contributed substantially more to Harris's campaign compared to Trump's.

Tesla Employees: Contributed $42,824 (approximately Rs 37.7 lakh) to Harris’s campaign, while donating $24,840 (approximately Rs20.7 lakh) to Trump.

SpaceX Employees: Gave $34,526 (approximately Rs 28.8 lakh) to Harris and $7,652 (approximately Rs 6.4 lakh) to Trump.

X Employees: Donated $13,213 (approximately Rs 11 lakh) to Harris and less than $500 (approximately Rs 42,000) to Trump.

Despite these contributions, the amounts are relatively modest in the broader context of presidential campaigns. The total donations from these employees reflect individual financial support rather than corporate endorsements.

Musk’s public endorsement of Trump and his criticism of progressive policies mark a significant shift from his previous political stance. In 2020, Musk supported Joe Biden, but since then, he has moved rightward in his political affiliations. Musk has been vocal in his criticism of progressive policies, describing them as a "woke-mind virus." His endorsement of Trump includes promoting Trump’s candidacy on X and actively supporting his campaign.

In the event of a Trump victory, Musk has been promised a key role in the administration. Trump has indicated that Musk would be appointed to lead a government efficiency commission, a role likely to leverage Musk’s expertise in technology and business.

The discrepancy between Musk’s political views and his employees’ financial support highlights the complex political landscape within his companies. Campaign finance laws prevent companies from making direct contributions to federal campaigns, meaning that the donations reported by OpenSecrets come solely from individuals—employees, company owners, and their immediate families—rather than the companies themselves.

