Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna offers prayers at Tirupati, shaves head after son’s recovery [WATCH]

Anna Lezhneva, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, made a heartfelt visit to the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Monday. As an expression of personal devotion and gratitude, Anna underwent tonsure a symbolic act of sacrifice and humility before the deity.

Her spiritual offering comes in the wake of a deeply emotional experience. Anna’s son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, recently survived a tragic fire accident during a summer camp in Singapore. The incident, which left the seven-year-old injured, sent shockwaves through the family and across the Telugu-speaking community.

A Miraculous Recovery

Anna described her decision to shave her head as a tribute to what she called a 'miraculous recovery' of her son. Family sources say Mark is now back home and on the path to recovery, though he continues to need rest and medical care.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother, also addressed the incident emotionally. In a recent public statement, he acknowledged the role of divine intervention in Mark’s recovery and extended his family’s heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers. “We are overwhelmed by the prayers and support that poured in from across the world,” he said.

TTD Services Set for Upgrade

In related developments, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to significantly improve facilities at the temple. He emphasized the need for a 100 per cent enhancement in services to ensure a better experience for the lakhs of devotees who visit the holy shrine.

The Sri Venkateswara Temple remains one of India’s most visited and spiritually significant pilgrimage sites, drawing millions of devotees seeking blessings and solace.

