user
user icon

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns down ads lacking positive impact, REVEALS rejecting about 15 offers; Read on

Samantha acted in numerous advertisements during her younger years. However, over time, she has realized the importance of endorsing ads that convey positive messages to society. In the past year, she has rejected around 15 advertisements for not aligning with this principle.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

Superstars are being targeted by people for acting in advertisements for products like gutka and online gaming. In such a situation, actress Samantha has said that she has rejected advertisements that do not give a good message to the society. Her decision to lose crores of rupees has been widely appreciated.

article_image2

Speaking in a recent interview, she said, 'I have acted in a lot of advertisements in my childhood. But now I understand that I should not act in advertisements that do not give a good message to the society. I have rejected about 15 advertisements in the last year. 


article_image3

It has caused crores of losses. But there is no regret from that. I will not act in advertisements that do not have a positive impact on another person's life. Now, if I accept any advertisement, I will proceed only after three doctors have reviewed and approved it,' she said.

article_image4

On this occasion, she has given a word of advice to the younger generation, we are very excited in our young age. I was like that too. That is why I acted in some inappropriate advertisements. My younger self has to apologize to my older self now. 

article_image5

So, she said, think and make decisions in your young age. Samantha's honest statement has been highly appreciated. A discussion has started on social media that even superstars should act maturely in the same way.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Prithviraj Sukumaran to star alongside Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra' NTI

Prithviraj Sukumaran to star alongside Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes 2025; set for global tour ATG

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes 2025; set for global tour

Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna offers prayers at Tirupati, shaves head after son's recovery [WATCH] NTI

Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna offers prayers at Tirupati, shaves head after son’s recovery [WATCH]

Ive got to sing in space...; says Katy Perry ahead of all-female spaceflight ATG

'I've got to sing in space....'; says Katy Perry ahead of all-female spaceflight

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding NTI

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding

Recent Stories

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Rohit Khemmka's WildGlow Crowned 'The Best Korean Skincare 2025' by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal - K -Beauty Steals the Spotlight!

Rohit Khemmka’s WildGlow Crowned ‘The Best Korean Skincare 2025’ by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal— K-Beauty Ste

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

Virat Kohli's Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral Online HRD

Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet goes viral: How much did RCB star score subject-wise?

Recent Videos

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Video Icon
'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

Video Icon
Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon