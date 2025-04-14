Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns down ads lacking positive impact, REVEALS rejecting about 15 offers; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Samantha acted in numerous advertisements during her younger years. However, over time, she has realized the importance of endorsing ads that convey positive messages to society. In the past year, she has rejected around 15 advertisements for not aligning with this principle.

Superstars are being targeted by people for acting in advertisements for products like gutka and online gaming. In such a situation, actress Samantha has said that she has rejected advertisements that do not give a good message to the society. Her decision to lose crores of rupees has been widely appreciated.

Speaking in a recent interview, she said, 'I have acted in a lot of advertisements in my childhood. But now I understand that I should not act in advertisements that do not give a good message to the society. I have rejected about 15 advertisements in the last year.

It has caused crores of losses. But there is no regret from that. I will not act in advertisements that do not have a positive impact on another person's life. Now, if I accept any advertisement, I will proceed only after three doctors have reviewed and approved it,' she said.

On this occasion, she has given a word of advice to the younger generation, we are very excited in our young age. I was like that too. That is why I acted in some inappropriate advertisements. My younger self has to apologize to my older self now.

So, she said, think and make decisions in your young age. Samantha's honest statement has been highly appreciated. A discussion has started on social media that even superstars should act maturely in the same way.



