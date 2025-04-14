Sky Force to Chhaava: 7 biggest Bollywood hits of 2025 opening weekend

Entertainment
'The Diplomat' became the sixth highest-grossing film on its opening weekend in 2025. It earned ₹13.45 crore on its opening weekend.
Shahid Kapoor's film 'Deva' is in fifth place. It earned ₹19.43 crore on its first weekend after release.
Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' is fourth on this list. It earned ₹27.50 crore on its opening weekend.
Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' is third on this list. It has earned ₹40.62 crore on its opening weekend.
Akshay Kumar's film 'Sky Force' earned ₹73.20 crore on its opening weekend.
Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhava' collected ₹121.43 crore on its first weekend of release.
