    Greece Shakes Traditions: Same-sex couples gain ground with legal marriage and adoption just a formality

    In a historic stride, Greece redefines societal norms, almost giving the nod to marriage and adoption for same-sex couples. This momentous decision not only breaks traditional barriers but also signals a transformative shift towards inclusivity, resonating with the spirit of a changing Greece.

    Greece Shakes Traditions: Same-sex couples gain ground with legal marriage and adoption just a formality
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    Greece is set to witness history unfolding within its eyesight as a crucial bill is likely to get passed in the parliament. A landmark reform shaking the traditions of the nation is set to be tabled allowing same-sex marriage and adoption for same-sex couples. The present conservative government has floated the reform.

    However, many legislators of the ruling New Democracy party are set to oppose the move. Even the country's powerful Orthodox Church has opposed the move. Despite such strong opposition, the opposition parties are set to pave the way for the passage of the historic bill.

    A vote is set to take place late Thursday that will determine the family dynamics of the country for the future. Greece is set to become the 17th European Union state and the 37th country in the world to legalize adoption by same-sex couples. In terms of politics, the bill is likely to create divisions in the ruling New Democracy party.

    Despite support from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, dozens of the party members are set to oppose the move. With the announcement of the tabling of the bill, many LBGTQ groups hit the streets of Athens to celebrate the development. A simple majority of the 300 members will pave the way for the bill to become law.

    Opposition parties and smaller socialist parties have come together in support of the legislation marking the procedure just a formality. The Syriza party, which is one of the opposition parties, has a gay leader in the form of Stefanos Kasselakis. Opinion polls conducted across the tiny European nation reveal that the majority of Greeks support same-sex marriage but oppose surrogacy.

