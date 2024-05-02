Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dubai gears up for heavy rainfall, airports and government issue travel advisories; check details

    The Dubai Government announced the activation of remote work arrangements for all its entities on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and Friday, May 3, 2024, in response to the weather conditions.

    Dubai gears up for heavy rainfall, airports and government issue travel advisories; check details
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    As Dubai prepares for heavy rainfall in the coming days, both Dubai Airports and major airlines have issued advisories to passengers, warning of potential disruptions to travel plans. With reports claiming unsettled weather forecasts, travelers are urged to expect delays and congestion on roads, particularly on May 2 and May 3.

    In light of the expected congestion, Dubai Airports advised passengers flying out of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport to plan their journeys. Stressing the importance of proactive planning, travelers are encouraged to use smart apps for real-time traffic updates, explore alternative routes, and consider using the Dubai Metro to access DXB Terminals 1 and 3. Additionally, passengers are advised to stay informed about their flight statuses by checking with their respective airlines.

    Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder, is ALIVE; US police confirm reports of death not true

    The Dubai Government announced the activation of remote work arrangements for all its entities on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and Friday, May 3, 2024, in response to the weather conditions. This directive, applicable to all government employees in Dubai except for essential on-site roles, aims to ensure the safety and well-being of employees amid adverse weather.

    Echoing this approach, the Dubai Government has recommended private sector companies to implement remote work arrangements during the specified days.

    In alignment with precautionary measures, distance learning has been mandated for schools in Dubai and Sharjah. Furthermore, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has temporarily suspended requests for the entry and departure of wooden dhows in Dubai, urging stakeholders to refrain from sailing during this period to mitigate potential risks.

    PM Modi's photo missing from Covid vaccine certificates due to Model Code of Conduct, say health ministry

    The Sharjah Sports Council has canceled all sports activities and competitions, while parks across the region remain closed until May 3.

    The Met Office has issued a yellow alert across the country, signaling extensive cloud cover and the likelihood of significant rainfall.

    In response to the impending weather conditions, the Dubai Police has issued a public safety advisory, urging residents and visitors to avoid beaches and valley areas. With the aim of safeguarding lives and ensuring public safety, the police emphasize exercising caution while driving and adhering to safety guidelines.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
