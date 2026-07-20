Spain secured its second FIFA World Cup title by defeating Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 final. The post-match ceremony featured a notable moment when US President Donald Trump lingered on the podium with the Spanish team. This delayed their trophy-lift celebration until FIFA President Gianni Infantino prompted him to move aside.

Spain's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph was briefly overshadowed by an unexpected moment involving US President Donald Trump during the trophy presentation ceremony at the New York New Jersey Stadium. After Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift their second FIFA World Cup title, Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage to present medals and hand over the trophy.

The awkward moment unfolded after the trophy presentation when Trump remained standing on the podium alongside the Spanish players as they prepared for their traditional trophy-lift celebration. While dignitaries and officials usually step away to allow the champions their moment, Trump stayed on stage, prompting visible confusion among some Spain players.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Watch: Lamine Yamal Shares Adorable Moment With Toddler Brother After Spain's FIFA World Cup Triumph

Television footage showed FIFA President Gianni Infantino quietly gesturing and speaking to Trump before the US President eventually moved aside moments before Spain captain Rodri lifted the World Cup trophy. The incident quickly went viral across social media, with fans describing the sequence as awkward and unusual.

Earlier in the ceremony, Trump and Infantino were greeted with boos from sections of the crowd as they walked onto the field to present medals to both Argentina's runners-up and the Spanish champions. Despite the brief distraction, Spain's celebrations continued as players and coaching staff celebrated a memorable victory.

Another video circulating on social media appears to show Argentina defender Cristian Romero walking past Donald Trump without shaking his hand. The clip has since gone viral, sparking widespread discussion and debate across social media platforms.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

Spain secured the title thanks to Ferran Torres' extra-time winner, defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina in a tightly contested final. The victory marked Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title, their first since 2010, capping an outstanding tournament campaign.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to clinch 2nd title