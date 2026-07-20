Lamine Yamal embraced his toddler brother Keyne on the pitch after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Keyne ran onto the field swinging a piece of net.

Lamine Yamal shared a sweet moment with his toddler brother Keyne after Spain won the 2026 World Cup by beating defending champion Argentina 1-0 in extra time on Sunday, July 19.

After the final match, FOX shared a clip of Keyne scampering onto the pitch at MetLife Stadium swinging a piece of net. He swerved around photographers and tossed the net at his 19-year-old brother. Yamal squatted and held out his arms for a hug, and Keyne leaped into them. The Barcelona star wrapped his little brother up, embraced him, and kissed his cheek.

It is the first World Cup title for Yamal, who has already won the 2024 European Championship with Spain and is a star at FC Barcelona.

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Even though he didn't score in the final, Yamal had several energetic plays. He had a penalty kick attempt that was swatted away by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Yamal made his World Cup debut this summer in Spain's group play draw against Cape Verde after recovering from a hamstring injury. He then powered Spain with his first World Cup goal in the victory over Saudi Arabia and captured hearts throughout the tournament with Keyne cheering him on from the stands.

Yamal has already broken several records at Barcelona and for Spain's national team.