An Iranian army commander warned the US against ground intervention, threatening 'decisive action'. Meanwhile, Tehran says talks with Washington are only indirect and requires the US to address past agreement breaches before direct negotiations can resume.

Iran Issues Military Warning to US

The commander of the Iranian army's ground forces, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, issued a stern warning to Washington on Sunday, declaring that any foreign ground intervention would be met with swift and decisive action. Warning against any potential intrusion, Jahanshahi stated, "If any US military personnel set foot in Iran, we will cut them off." According to state media reports, the commander highlighted Tehran's readiness to counter threats, asserting, "We will respond to any enemy action with a firm and deterrent response." Detailing the operational posture along the national frontiers, Jahanshahi emphasised that "Iranian army ground forces remain at full combat readiness, continuously monitoring movements and threats while firmly guarding the country's borders."

Diplomatic Channels Remain Indirect

Parallel to these military warnings from the army leadership, diplomatic channels between Tehran and Washington remain strictly indirect. "We are not currently negotiating with the United States; the exchange of messages takes place through intermediaries," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday, as quoted by state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Expanding on the scope of these indirect contacts, the Foreign Minister noted that while several nations are working to create conditions for renewed dialogue, Tehran will not return to direct talks until Washington addresses its past breaches of their bilateral agreement. "Some intermediary countries are still trying to re-establish the ground for negotiations. In our opinion, there is no possibility of resuming negotiations until the US's violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding ends and the US makes up for what it has violated," Araghchi added.

Strait of Hormuz Negotiations

Araghchi also told reporters that negotiations with Oman over a legal mechanism and revised traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz are nearing completion, though the reopening of the strategic waterway remains subject to US compensation. "Negotiations with Oman regarding the legal mechanism and management of the Strait of Hormuz regarding determining the route of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz are underway, and we are very close to an agreement, but the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is subject to other conditions, including compensation for violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the United States," Araghchi said.

Elaborating further on the technical aspects of these maritime protocols, Araghchi added that a previously used traffic separation scheme (TSS) through the Strait was no longer acceptable to Tehran and that a new route would need to be established, involving extensive technical and legal complexities.

These firm stances from Tehran follow parallel assessments emerging from Washington. On Friday, a US official speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity stated that progress has been made in talks between Iran and Oman, which could lead to the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and restore oil exports disrupted by the five-month-old conflict. "There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon. Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports," the official said, as quoted by Reuters. (ANI)