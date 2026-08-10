The UAE launched its agentic AI project with a workshop for over 100 officials. The national initiative aims to convert 50 per cent of government operations, services, and tasks into agentic AI-driven models within two years to boost efficiency.

More than 100 federal officials have attended a workshop launching the strategic track of the UAE's agentic AI project, a national initiative aiming to convert 50 per cent of government operations, services, and tasks into agentic AI-driven models within two years.

Embedding AI into Federal Operations

Organised by the National Committee for the Agentic AI Project, the strategic government workstream focuses on embedding AI capabilities into federal operations to improve policy formulation, future foresight, and decision-making efficiency under the UAE Government 4.0 framework.

The initiative covers seven key pillars: strategy and projects, foresight and strategic intelligence, policies, structures and governance, government performance, global competitiveness, and innovation in government work.

Guiding Principles and Future Vision

Guided by the core principle "human leads, AI enables", the workshop outlined timeline priorities, task classification frameworks, and mechanisms to foster cross-entity integration while eliminating operational duplication.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, highlighted that the session marks the operational start of deploying AI models to strengthen the UAE's global leadership in future-ready governance. (ANI/WAM)