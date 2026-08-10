US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports that its naval forces have redirected 55 commercial vessels to enforce the US blockade against Iran. The update notes that over 30 ships carrying humanitarian aid have been permitted to pass through.

CENTCOM Details Iran Blockade Enforcement

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday (local time) said that US naval forces have redirected 55 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce the US blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "US Sailors stand watch on the bridge of USS Ross (DDG 71). Ross is one of over 20 U.S. warships deployed to the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of the US blockade against Iran."

"As of Aug. 9, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure compliance," it added. The latest update comes after CENTCOM earlier reported similar maritime actions, including allowing several vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade.

The central command added that over 30 ships were allowed passage for humanitarian aid, while sailors maintain F/A-18E Super Hornets aboard USS Abraham Lincoln to keep the strike group mission ready.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "US Sailors conduct maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to ensure carrier strike group assets remain mission ready to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 8, CENTCOM redirected 53 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. The U.S. military has also permitted more than 30 ships to pass through the blockade for humanitarian aid."

Trump Touts 'Low-Key' Approach Amid Tensions

Tensions between the US and Iran have remained high amid developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that the United States is adopting a "low-key" approach towards Iran and is not currently looking to launch a fresh military offensive, Axios reported.

"We are low keying it," Axios quoted Trump as saying.

Trump added that the US was only "semi-negotiating" with Iran and was closely monitoring its worsening economic situation. He further added, "We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money."

Efforts to Secure Commercial Shipping

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington is working to establish a route allowing commercial ships to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while continuing to pressure Iran amid ongoing tensions in the region. (ANI)