Spain edged Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute, securing Spain's second World Cup title and ending Lionel Messi's title defence.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Spain after their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New Jersey on Sunday (local time), calling the triumph a "a proud achievement."

Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

Infantino Calls Win 'A Proud Achievement'

After Spain's win, Infantino, in an Instagram post congratulated La Roja on becoming two-time FIFA World Cup champions, saying, "Congratulations to Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 and becoming world champions for the second time!"

In another Instagram post, Infantino called Spain's win a proud achievement and said their second FIFA World Cup title would inspire generations. He also praised Argentina's campaign, describing their run to the final as one that inspired millions despite the heartbreaking extra-time defeat. "Spain are world champions - a proud achievement which will inspire generations! Incredible drama and emotions in US as Spain find a winner in extra time to break Argentina hearts, whose journey at this FIFA World Cup has inspired millions," he said.

Torres' Extra-Time Goal Secures Historic Win

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero of the final clash, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

Collective Strength Powers La Roja

Having already won UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now hold both the European and world titles, raising hopes of another dominant era reminiscent of the team's historic run between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and the FIFA World Cup. Although Yamal scored only once during the tournament, Spain's success was built on collective performances rather than individual brilliance.

Midfielder Rodri controlled games in the middle of the park, Mikel Oyarzabal finished among the tournament's top scorers with five goals, while goalkeeper Unai Simon earned the Golden Glove after a series of standout displays. Torres also entered the record books by becoming only the fifth substitute to score in a FIFA World Cup final and the first since Germany's Mario Gotze netted the winner against Argentina in the 2014 final. He also became just the second Barcelona player to score in a World Cup final after Andres Iniesta's extra-time winner for Spain in 2010.

Spain's Road to World Cup Glory

Spain's road to the title began with a goalless draw against surprise package Cape Verde before convincing victories over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0) secured top spot in Group H.

They then defeated Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, edged Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, overcame Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals and beat France 2-0 in the semifinals.

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own. Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown. (ANI)