Four children, aged between 4 and 8, drowned in three separate incidents in Pakistan's Jacobabad district. Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for three other teenagers who drowned while bathing in the Indus River near Hyderabad.

Four Children Drown in Jacobabad

At least four children drowned in three separate incidents in Jacobabad district, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing police officials.

According to police, two minor girls identified as Ayisha Pahore (5) and Sawera (8) drowned in a pond in Jongal village. The two victims were cousins.

In another incident, an eight-year-old boy Weran Chachar drowned in the Chachar Canal in Muslim Colony, Jacobabad.

A four-year-old child, Saifullah Jakhrani, also drowned in the Dheran Canal, police said.

The bodies of all four children were handed over to their families after completing formalities.

Search on for Three Boys in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, rescue 1122 divers continued a search operation for three boys aged between 13 and 14 years who drowned in the Indus River near the Hussainabad area on Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials, the teenagers drowned while taking a bath in the river. Their clothes and slippers were found on the riverbank, ARY News reported. More details awaited.