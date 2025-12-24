A young driver in Kazakhstan’s city of Saryagash crashed into the main Christmas tree while drifting his car in the central square. The tree was badly damaged and fell, but no one was injured. The video has sparked jokes, criticism and debate online.

A festive evening turned chaotic in southern Kazakhstan after a young driver lost control of his car while drifting and crashed into the city's main Christmas tree. The unusual incident, caught on camera, has triggered strong reactions online and raised questions about reckless driving in public spaces.

The incident took place in the central square of Saryagash, a city in Kazakhstan where residents regularly gather for public events and holiday celebrations. The square had been decorated with a large Christmas, also called New Year's, tree as part of the seasonal festivities.

According to early information shared by police, the driver was speeding through the square and attempted to manoeuvre his car around the decorated tree. While doing so, he lost control of the vehicle.

The viral video of the incident shows the car crashing straight into the tree with force. The impact badly damaged the structure, causing the tree to fall to the ground.

Driver's explanation to police

Police reached the scene shortly after the crash and secured the area. The driver, described as a young man, was taken in for questioning.

He told officers that the crash was accidental. According to his statement, he was trying to drive around the tree but failed to control the car while drifting. He said he had no intention of damaging public property.

Authorities are now checking the full circumstances of the incident, including the speed of the vehicle and whether any rules were broken.

No injuries, damage under review

Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the crash. This came as a relief, as the square is usually busy, especially during the festive season.

However, the Christmas tree suffered serious damage. Local authorities are assessing the cost of repairs or replacement and are deciding what action, if any, will be taken against the driver.

Internet reacts with jokes and anger

The video of the crash quickly went viral online and drew mixed reactions. Some users mocked the driver, calling him reckless and joking that he thought he was a professional drifter. Others criticised the act more strongly, saying such people cannot be trusted.

Several users also argued over whether the tree should be called a 'Christmas tree' or a 'New Year's tree', adding to the online debate.

While no lives were harmed, the incident has highlighted the dangers of careless driving in public spaces. As the festive season continues, authorities are urging drivers to act responsibly and respect shared community areas.