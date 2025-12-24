A woman was assaulted in public by a man she allegedly met on Instagram in Bengaluru. The accused, Naveen Kumar, stalked and reportedly pressured her before attacking her near her PG accommodation on December 22. CCTV footage captured the incident.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stalked, harassed and physically assaulted by a man she had befriended on Instagram, in a shocking incident that took place in broad daylight in Bengaluru. The accused has been arrested by the Jnanabharathi Police.

The incident occurred on December 22, at around 3:20 pm, near the woman’s paying guest (PG) accommodation. CCTV footage of the attack has since surfaced, showing the woman being assaulted in public while bystanders failed to intervene, according to a report by NDTV.

Accused identified as 29-year-old Naveen Kumar

Police identified the accused as Naveen Kumar, aged 29, a resident of Billamaranahalli in Bengaluru. According to the police, Naveen came into contact with the victim through Instagram in 2024.

The two remained in touch through phone calls and messages. Over time, however, Naveen allegedly began pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship. When she refused, his behaviour reportedly turned aggressive.

Police said the accused also followed the woman's movements and used abusive language to intimidate her.

Assault took place near woman's PG accommodation

According to the First Information Report (FIR), on December 22, Naveen went to the woman’s PG accommodation in his car. When he saw her standing outside, he confronted her.

CCTV footage shows the woman standing beside a scooty, believed to be an online ride, when the accused arrived. He is seen checking her purse before moving closer to her.

The accused then allegedly groped the woman, hit her repeatedly on the head and back, and dragged her along the road. Police said he also struck her neck and attempted to tear her clothes after she rejected his advances.

Bystanders did not step in, CCTV captures attack

The video shows two to three people present at the scene during the assault. However, no one is seen stepping forward to help the victim as the attack continued. The footage later became crucial evidence in the case and helped police confirm the sequence of events described by the victim.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Jnanabharathi Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering stalking, harassment and physical assault.

The accused was taken into custody soon after, police said. Officers confirmed that Naveen Kumar has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Further investigation is under way to gather additional evidence and witness statements.

Safety concerns raised over online friendships

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety and the risks of online interactions turning dangerous. Police urged people to report stalking or harassment early and assured that such cases would be handled strictly.