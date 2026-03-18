Saudi Arabia is hosting a consultative meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers in Riyadh. The high-level talks aim to find ways to support regional security and stability amid escalating military conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has announced that it will host "the foreign ministers of a group of Arab and Islamic countries" for a high-level meeting in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday evening. According to a post on X by the Saudi foreign ministry, this consultative session is set to focus specifically on "consultation and coordination regarding ways to support the security and stability of the region." The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting this evening in Riyadh, on Wednesday, 29 Ramadan 1447 AH, corresponding to March 18, 2026, a consultative ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of a number of Arab and Islamic countries, with the aim of further consultation and… pic.twitter.com/EVQE66CkJU — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 18, 2026

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Intensifying Regional Hostilities

These critical discussions are taking place against a landscape of rapidly intensifying hostilities throughout the Middle East. The regional situation worsened following a combined American and Israeli military operation against Iran on 28 February, to which Tehran responded with multiple rounds of drone and missile strikes. The latest developments come as the broader confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran enters its 19th day. These retaliatory attacks have since targeted Gulf nations, Israel, and United States assets, marking the most significant security emergency the region has faced in years.

The impact of this escalating violence has been felt acutely across major logistics and transport sectors. International airports in Dubai and Doha have been forced to close repeatedly, causing disruptions that have severely hampered global trade, passenger travel, and the delivery of essential medical supplies.

A Unified Diplomatic Response

In response to these developments, the upcoming high-level meeting follows an intensive period of diplomacy on Tuesday. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan conducted a series of telephone consultations with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina to lay the groundwork for the talks.

Ultimately, Wednesday's assembly signifies a unified attempt by Arab and Islamic nations to manage the ongoing consequences of the conflict. The primary goal of the gathering is to establish a framework for de-escalation and prevent the regional crisis from deteriorating further. (ANI)