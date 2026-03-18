Following the killing of official Ali Larijani in an airstrike, Iran insists its military strength remains intact. While acknowledging the death as a serious blow amid escalating regional conflict, officials affirmed their command structure is functional. Tehran warned of retaliation, emphasizing that succession plans ensure operational readiness.

Iran has asserted that its military and defence capabilities will remain intact despite the killing of senior security leader Ali Larijani during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Iranian officials said the country’s defence system has been designed to function even in the face of targeted strikes on top leadership, signalling that the loss would not weaken Tehran’s overall war preparedness.

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According to reports, Iran’s strategic defence framework is based on the “Mosaic Defence” doctrine — a decentralised military structure developed to ensure operational continuity even if senior commanders are eliminated. The doctrine allows various units to act independently while remaining coordinated, making it difficult for adversaries to cripple the country’s military capacity through leadership strikes alone.

Ali Larijani, a veteran political figure and one of Iran’s most influential national security strategists, was reportedly killed in an airstrike during the escalating confrontation involving Israel and the United States. His death comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, following a series of missile exchanges, drone attacks and targeted operations against key military and political figures.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the killing of senior officials, including Larijani, would not cause a setback for the government in Tehran. He stressed that the country’s defence establishment remains strong and capable of responding to evolving threats. Officials also warned that the attacks would likely prompt a firm reaction, reflecting Iran’s determination to maintain strategic resilience despite mounting losses among its leadership ranks.

Also Read: Iran's Top Security Official Ali Larijani Killed in Israeli-US Strike

What is Mosaic Defence strategy?

The report noted that the concept behind the Mosaic Defence strategy was shaped years earlier by Iranian military planners to counter technologically superior adversaries. By dispersing command responsibilities and strengthening regional military autonomy, the system was intended to prevent a sudden collapse in the event of large-scale strikes or assassinations targeting senior commanders.

Larijani’s killing is being viewed as a major symbolic and operational blow, given his pivotal role in coordinating national security policy and managing wartime strategy. However, analysts cited in the report suggested that Iran’s institutional structures are designed to absorb such losses without significantly disrupting ongoing military operations.

The broader conflict has already had significant geopolitical and economic consequences, including concerns about disruptions to energy supplies and shipping routes in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s leadership has repeatedly projected defiance in the face of escalating hostilities, emphasising that it will continue to defend its interests and respond to perceived aggression.

As the situation evolves, the killing of Larijani highlights both the intensity of the conflict and the importance of leadership continuity in modern warfare. While the attack underscores the vulnerability of high-ranking officials, Iranian authorities maintain that their decentralised defence structure will enable them to sustain military operations and strategic coordination even under sustained pressure.

Also Read: Who Was Ali Larijani? Iran’s Security Chief and Key Figure in Middle East War