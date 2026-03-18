Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released videos to counter widespread conspiracy theories falsely claiming he was killed amid regional conflict. In a recent clip, he appeared with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, using humor to dismiss the viral rumors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released yet another video appearance to counter widespread conspiracy theories falsely claiming he had been killed during the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran. In the latest clip, he is seen walking and conversing with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, using humour and direct remarks to dismiss the viral rumours circulating online.

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The speculation intensified after misleading social media posts and manipulated footage appeared to show Netanyahu with “six fingers”, prompting claims that the videos were artificially generated or that he had been replaced by a digital double. The new video was intended to provide visible proof of his well-being and reassure supporters amid rising geopolitical tensions.

During the light-hearted exchange, Huckabee joked that US President Donald Trump had asked him to personally check on the Israeli leader. Netanyahu responded firmly, “Yes, Mike. Yes, I’m alive.” The two continued to joke about the rumours, even referencing the viral claims about his hands.

In a post accompanying the video on social media, Netanyahu wrote: “Crossing names off the list is good — doing it shoulder to shoulder with our American friends is even better. Good to see Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee. Always a pleasure.”

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The Israeli leader also used the moment to speak about ongoing military operations against senior Iranian figures. He suggested that Israel, alongside its allies, remained committed to countering threats related to nuclear ambitions and regional instability. His comments underscored the broader strategic context in which the rumours had emerged.

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Earlier, Netanyahu had addressed the speculation in a separate informal video filmed at a café, where he joked about being “dead… for coffee” and invited viewers to count his fingers to refute the deepfake narrative. These public appearances were widely shared online and attracted millions of views, reflecting the intense global attention surrounding the misinformation campaign.

Analysts say the episode highlights the growing impact of AI-driven disinformation during periods of geopolitical crisis. Viral conspiracy theories, amplified by social media algorithms and partisan messaging, have increasingly complicated efforts by governments to control narratives during conflicts.

Despite repeated denials from Israeli officials and diplomatic representatives confirming that Netanyahu is alive and active, rumours have continued to resurface in waves, often coinciding with major military developments.

The latest video with Huckabee therefore serves not only as a rebuttal to false claims but also as a reminder of how rapidly misinformation can spread in the digital age. As regional tensions remain high, observers warn that such narratives may continue to influence public perception and international discourse.

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