An Indian passenger, 36-year-old Akash Tiwari, was formally charged on Tuesday with molesting and harassing a flight attendant aboard a Singapore Airlines flight last month.

An Indian passenger, 36-year-old Akash Tiwari, was formally charged on Tuesday with molesting and harassing a flight attendant aboard a Singapore Airlines flight on February 9. He is accused of using criminal force against an air stewardess by making inappropriate bodily contact with the area around her buttocks while she was performing her duties mid-flight.

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Police said the incident happened when the crew member was serving Tiwari near his seat and he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The flight attendant retreated to the galley to prepare for landing, but the accused allegedly followed her, cornered her in the confined space, and continued to pursue her, causing visible distress.

The woman reportedly raised her voice and exited the area, but Tiwari allegedly trailed her again into the aisle. He only returned to his seat after she reported the matter to her supervisor.

Authorities confirmed that they were alerted to the incident on the same day. Officers from the Airport Police Division launched an investigation and arrested Tiwari upon the aircraft’s arrival at Changi Airport.

Police further stated that Tiwari is also accused of using threatening behaviour during the encounter.

When asked in court, Akash said he was not guilty. He could face up to three years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties if convicted of molestation. For threatening behaviour and causing distress, he could face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,900), or both.