The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, Beirut, and Beqaa. The attacks follow the evacuation of Tyre and are in response to rocket fire from the terrorist organization.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it has begun a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Sharing the details in a post on X, it said "Following the evacuation of residents of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and in response to rocket fire toward Israeli territory, the IDF has begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon". צה"ל החל בגל תקיפות לעבר תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון לאחר פינוי תושבי העיר צור שבדרום לבנון ובתגובה לירי לעבר שטח ישראל, צה"ל החל בגל תקיפות לעבר תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 18, 2026

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Strikes Rock Beirut and Southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that a loud explosion was heard in central Beirut's Bachoura neighbourhood, after what it called to be an Israeli forces bomb. In a prior update, it said that six people were killed, while 24 were wounded in the Israeli attacks in central Beirut.

On Tuesday night, the IDF said that it had struck in Beirut, several of Hezbollah's command centers while in Beqaa, it struck 3 rocket sites and weapon storage facilities used to carry out terror attacks. 🎯 LEBANON: Strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure sites continue 📍IN BEIRUT: Several command centers were struck both overnight and today 📍IN BEQAA: 3 rocket sites and weapon storage facilities used to carry out terror attacks were struck — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

IDF Bolsters Ground Presence

The development comes after the IDF on Tuesday said that it has deployed additional troops in Lebanon in what it has called efforts to establish a "forward defence posture" to remove threats to the residents of northern Israel against Hezbollah. Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said, "Operational Update: Lebanon- Additional IDF troops have been deployed in Lebanon, continuing efforts to establish a forward defense posture in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel against Hezbollah's threat."

According to the Jerusalem Post, troops from the 36th Division have begun limited and targeted ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Citing the military, it further reported that the operation is also being conducted with the 91st Division, as forces continue efforts following their previous deployment to establish a forward defence.

Escalating Tensions and Stern Warnings

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force shared in a post on X that it conducted "extensive strikes toward infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime throughout Tehran, and toward infrastructures of the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut."

The developments come amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf.

Earlier, Times of Israel reported that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem asserted that his organisation was prepared for a "long confrontation" with Israel, as Israeli authorities warned that Lebanon would face an "increasing price" through extensive damage to its national infrastructure.

The conflict intensified on Friday following Hezbollah's decision to target Israel in retaliation for the killing of the Iranian former supreme leader in joint strikes. Israel Katz, the defence minister of Israel, issued a stern warning following a military assessment, stating that the Lebanese government would be held accountable for failing to disarm the group. According to The Times of Israel, Katz warned that the state would "pay increasing prices through damage to infrastructure and the loss of territory" until military commitments were fulfilled. (ANI)