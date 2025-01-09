Donald Trump outlines day 1 plans as President: 'Borders will be closed, criminals to be deported'

US President-elect Donald Trump pledged to secure the nation's borders and deport criminals from day one of his presidency. He emphasized immediate action against criminal illegal immigrants and supported the Laken Riley Act, which mandates detention and deportation for undocumented individuals facing serious charges.

In a bold statement on Wednesday, US President-elect Donald Trump made it clear that from day one of his administration, strict measures will be enforced to secure the country’s borders and remove criminals from the streets. Addressing the media after a meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill, Trump emphasized that the United States would no longer tolerate criminal activity among illegal immigrants.

Trump stated, "It's going to be closed. Very strongly, it's going to be closed, and we're going to have to take people out that are criminals." This statement came after a lengthy discussion with lawmakers, highlighting his commitment to implementing stricter immigration policies.



He further expressed concern over the release of criminal illegal immigrants, calling for their immediate removal. "We don't want murderers walking around in our streets or our cities," he said. "The people of this country don’t want criminals roaming freely, and that’s why I won the election in a landslide. We need to take action and make our country safe again."

Trump pointed out that many criminals, particularly those who had previously been incarcerated for violent crimes, were released into the country under the current administration. He claimed that 42% of these individuals had been responsible for multiple murders, reinforcing his stance on deporting these individuals.

"The American people are demanding that we take action," Trump said. "We will get our country back and be governed by common sense, not by people who ignore what’s best for the nation."

In line with this stance, the Senate is set to review the Laken Riley Act, legislation named after a Georgia student who lost her life to a Venezuelan national who entered the country illegally. The individual was later released under current immigration policies. The House approved this measure earlier this week.

The Laken Riley Act would enforce stricter detention and deportation protocols for undocumented immigrants facing charges like theft and burglary. Trump supports the bill, saying, “These are the principles of common sense. We are not going to let stupid decisions rule us. We are going to ensure that the United States is respected once again, both at home and around the world."



Trump's focus on border security and the deportation of illegal immigrants has been a central theme throughout his campaign. He has vowed to take swift action on these matters as soon as he takes office, and his cabinet appointments reflect his determination to address the issue, according to a report on TOI.

