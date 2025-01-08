'Oh Canada': Donald Trump shares new map showing Canada as part of US; SEE viral post

US President-elect Donald Trump caused uproar by sharing on social media, a map depicting Canada as part of the United States, suggesting annexation.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump caused uproar by sharing on social media, a map depicting Canada as part of the United States, suggesting annexation. His comments and posts have sparked strong reactions from Canadian officials and could indicate potential strain in US-Canada relations.

Trump has recently suggested ambitions to acquire or annex foreign territories, including Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. At a news conference on Tuesday, he did not dismiss the possibility of using military force to annex Greenland and the Panama Canal.

While he has not made similar claims about Canada, he remarked that the country is already—or will soon become—the “51st state” under his administration.

On his Truth Social account, Trump shared maps depicting Canada as part of the United States. One image, which highlighted only the US and Canada, was labeled “United States.” Another map showed both countries covered in the colors of the US flag, accompanied by the caption, “Oh Canada!”



In another post, Trump claimed that many Canadians are eager to join the US, arguing that such a merger would eliminate tariffs, lower taxes, and provide greater security against foreign threats. He also alleged that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s potential resignation is linked to the country’s inability to “stay afloat” without US support.

Canadian officials have strongly pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly criticized his comments, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that they reflect a lack of understanding about Canada’s strength as a nation.

She reaffirmed Canada’s economic and social resilience, vowing not to succumb to any threats.

