'Gavin Newsom should resign': Trump demands as California wildfires rage on; Elon Musk agrees 100%

US President-elect Donald Trump blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California,” Trump added in his Wednesday post.

“Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this,” he continued. “On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault," Trump wrote.

To this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also agreed to Donald Trump's demand.

However, Newsom’s office hit back, saying Trump’s comments about a declaration are “pure fiction.”

“There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction. The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need,” Newsom’s office wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles and neighbouring counties, the economic toll is expected to surpass $50 billion, with further losses anticipated. The blazes, which have already destroyed large swaths of property, including some of the most valuable real estate in the United States, are also expected to lead to significant long-term economic disruption.

The fires have claimed at least five lives and left hundreds of thousands displaced. As of today, over 137,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to the flames that have spread across at least seven different fires, including the Palisades and Eaton blazes, which have collectively scorched nearly 27,000 acres since igniting on Tuesday.

