user
user icon

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock

It recommended that the Indian government expand the current PLI schemes across key sectors like textiles, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery.

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 5, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

According to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI), India should strengthen its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in light of growing global trade competitiveness, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India.

The report stated that India has a strong opportunity to benefit from the global shift in trade, especially with the U.S. imposing higher tariffs on Chinese goods. It recommended that the Indian government expand the current PLI schemes across key sectors like textiles, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery. It suggests widening the coverage of the scheme to include more products and extending its duration by three more years. This would help boost investments in domestic industries and make Indian products more competitive in the global market.

It said, "The Indian government should expand existing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in these sectors to cover a wider range of products and extend their duration by 3 years, thereby bolstering domestic industries' investment and global competitiveness."

One of the key areas where India stands to gain is in exports to the U.S. With tariffs on Chinese goods going up, India can increase its market share in sectors such as textiles, apparel, and footwear. Additionally, India has manufacturing strength in iron and steel products, which can also benefit from these trade changes.

However, the report also pointed out that the U.S. has imposed a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods, compared to India's 15 per cent tariff on American products. This imbalance, it says, should be addressed through ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

India is reportedly willing to reduce tariffs significantly on over USD 23 billion worth of American goods sold in India as part of the India-U.S. trade deal, which could help in resolving the issue.

The report also mentioned that the reciprocal tariffs being imposed by the U.S. on countries like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Indonesia could give Indian exporters an edge. India may gain from the expected shift in global supply chains, opening up new opportunities for export growth.

Sectors likely to be affected due to the changes in tariffs include textiles, engineering, and gems and jewellery. Indian exporters must stay prepared to tap into the potential gains and strengthen their position in global trade.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost AJR

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost

Coal production in India crosses 1 billion tonne milestone in FY25 ddr

India surpasses 1 billion tonnes in coal production for FY 2024–25, sets historic energy benchmark

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India NTI

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more gcw

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more

Trump tariffs What they mean for your investments? Dark clouds and silver linings decoded snt

Trump's tariffs: What they mean for your investments? Dark clouds and silver linings decoded

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on April 5 2025: Check 18k 22k 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on April 5: Price of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 6

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history dmn

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH) shk

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on ATG

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon AJR

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon