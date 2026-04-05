Rumours about Donald Trump's health went viral online, with 'Trump dead' trending widely. Social media posts claimed he was hospitalised, but the White House strongly denied this, calling it false and misleading. Officials confirmed Trump is healthy and working. The speculation grew after a ‘press lid’ announcement but was unrelated to health.

Rumours about the health of US President Donald Trump spread rapidly online over the weekend, causing confusion and panic among social media users. On Sunday, the phrase 'Trump is dead' became a top trending search term. Many posts on the platform X claimed that the President had been admitted to a hospital or was seriously unwell. However, these claims were quickly denied by the White House.

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White House rejects claims strongly

The US administration responded firmly, calling the rumours false and misleading. White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said that President Trump is “perfectly fine” and actively working on official duties.

He explained that the President was busy with government work even during the Easter weekend. According to him, there was no health emergency at all. The White House also criticised those spreading such rumours, describing them as 'insane conspiracy theories'.

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Viral posts added to confusion

The speculation started after several unverified posts appeared on social media. One viral post claimed that Trump had been taken to Walter Reed Hospital and would not appear in public. The post gained attention quickly, especially as it came from an account claiming to have medical expertise. However, there was no official confirmation to support these claims.

As more users shared similar posts, the rumour spread even faster.

'Press lid' decision raised questions

Another reason behind the confusion was the White House announcing a “press lid”. This means the President would not be making public appearances for a certain period. Some users found this unusual and began linking it to possible health concerns. But officials later clarified that the decision was unrelated to Trump’s health.

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Reports suggest that the 'press lid' was due to a separate situation involving a search-and-rescue operation for a missing US airman in Iran, who was later rescued.

What is 'press lid'

A 'press lid' is a routine announcement by the White House press team stating that there will be no further public events, media briefings, or appearances by the President for the rest of the day. It does not mean an emergency. It is often used when the President has a private schedule, is travelling, or is engaged in internal meetings.

In the case of Donald Trump, the press lid led to confusion because he is usually very visible in public. Similar press lids have been used by past administrations, including during quiet weekends, national security briefings, or when no media access is planned.

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Official account dismisses speculation

The White House’s official communications handle also addressed the issue directly.

In a strong message, it said that rumours often spread when the President is not seen publicly for a few hours. It added that Trump continues to work constantly and there is no cause for concern.

The statement aimed to reassure people and stop the spread of false information.

Past incidents added to speculation

This is not the first time questions have been raised about Trump’s health. Earlier this year, photos showing marks on his neck and hands had led to similar discussions online.

At that time, officials clarified that the marks were due to routine skin treatment and were not serious.

Experts say this incident shows how quickly rumours can spread on social media. Even without confirmation, posts can go viral within minutes. In this case, once a few users started sharing claims, many others followed. This led to a sudden spike in searches for terms like 'Trump dead'.

Clear message from the government

The US administration has made its position clear. There is no truth to the rumours about President Trump’s health. Officials have urged people not to believe or share unverified information. They have also reminded the public that not every online claim is accurate.

The incident highlights the need to check facts before reacting, especially when it involves important public figures.

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