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Russian Tourist Choked Unconscious In Bali Clash After Alleged Misconduct Sparks Outrage (WATCH)
A Russian tourist in Bali was put in a chokehold by a local fighter over touching women and behaving badly while drunk. A video shows the man losing consciousness before regaining it. The local later apologised but stressed the need for respect.
Viral video shows tense confrontation in Bali
A dramatic incident involving a Russian tourist and local residents in Bali, Indonesia has gone viral, drawing global attention. The video, filmed in the coastal area of Uluwatu, shows a chaotic scene where a shirtless man is pinned to the ground as people gather around him.
The man is held in a chokehold by a local resident, later identified as Belda Brig Sando, a Balinese fighter and gym owner. The confrontation reportedly began after the tourist was accused of behaving inappropriately towards women during a night out.
Tourist restrained after alleged misconduct
According to people present at the scene, the tourist had been drinking heavily and was acting in a disruptive way. Witnesses claimed he was stopping strangers, walking into traffic, and even touching people without consent.
The situation escalated when he allegedly touched a woman, which angered locals nearby. Sando then stepped in and restrained the man using a headlock from behind.
“Respect the locals”: Russian tourist violently punished in Bali over harassment
A local resident nearly choked a Russian tourist unconscious after accusations of inappropriate behavior toward women.
The man was held in a chokehold and temporarily lost consciousness.
Trainer… pic.twitter.com/udN6tZQFQk
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 1, 2026
NEW: MMA trainer chokes out Russian tourist in a headlock who was allegedly touching local girls inappropriately.
Belda Brig Sando, who is a Balinese Fighter and gym owner, is seen putting a Russian tourist in a headlock and choking him until he passes out.
Sando claims the man… pic.twitter.com/Eb38jKRZGj
— E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) March 31, 2026
In the viral video, the tourist struggles to break free, tapping Sando’s arm as if asking him to stop. His face turns red as the hold tightens, and within seconds, his body appears to go limp.
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Bystanders call for calm as man loses consciousness
As the situation grows more serious, people in the background can be heard urging restraint. One voice repeatedly says, “He’s out, he’s out,” indicating that the man had lost consciousness.
Despite the warnings, Sando continues holding the choke for a few more seconds before slowly releasing it. The tourist is then seen lying still on the ground before beginning to regain movement.
The tense moment highlights how quickly such situations can turn dangerous, especially when emotions run high.
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Tourist regains consciousness and responds
After a short while, the tourist regains consciousness. He appears confused and disoriented, struggling to speak clearly. As he sits up, he says, “I got it, I got it,” suggesting he understands the situation.
Sando, standing over him, explains his actions. He says he chose not to hit the man but instead used a chokehold to make him understand the seriousness of his behaviour. He also asks the tourist where he is from.
The man replies that he is from Russia. In response, Sando warns him not to behave badly like some other tourists. When the tourist asks who he had touched, Sando dismisses the question, saying that everyone had already seen what happened.
He then firmly tells the tourist to respect local people and leave.
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Local fighter explains his actions
After the incident, Sando shared a statement online explaining what led to the confrontation. He said the tourist had been drunk and acting inappropriately for some time before things turned physical.
He claimed the man had been touching people, stopping strangers on the road, and behaving in a way that made others uncomfortable. According to Sando, no one reacted at first, but the situation changed when the tourist touched one of his friends.
Sando admitted that his reaction may not have been completely right. He said he is human and sometimes emotions take over, but insisted that he did not start the conflict.
Apology mixed with warning
In his statement, Sando also offered an apology for how the situation unfolded. However, he made it clear that respect for local people is important.
He said Bali is known for its beauty and the kindness of its people, and visitors should respect that. At the same time, he expressed frustration over repeated incidents involving some tourists behaving badly.
His message was clear: respect goes both ways, and visitors should act responsibly.
Growing concern over tourist behaviour
This incident is not an isolated case. Bali has seen several similar situations in recent months, raising concerns about tourist behaviour on the island.
Earlier this year, another video showed tourists fighting outside a supermarket in Kuta. The fight caused panic, with people shouting and trying to stop the violence.
In a separate case on March 19, 2026, an American tourist was detained for breaking rules during Nyepi, the Day of Silence. This is an important religious holiday in Bali when all outdoor activity is banned for 24 hours.
The tourist was reportedly walking on a main road during the restricted period, which led to his detention by local security.
Authorities tighten rules for visitors
Due to rising concerns, Bali’s provincial government introduced new guidelines for tourists in 2025. These rules focus on proper behaviour, respect for local culture, and protection of the environment.
Officials have said the aim is to ensure tourism remains respectful and sustainable. Visitors are expected to follow local customs, avoid disruptive behaviour, and show basic courtesy to residents.
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