After a short while, the tourist regains consciousness. He appears confused and disoriented, struggling to speak clearly. As he sits up, he says, “I got it, I got it,” suggesting he understands the situation.

Sando, standing over him, explains his actions. He says he chose not to hit the man but instead used a chokehold to make him understand the seriousness of his behaviour. He also asks the tourist where he is from.

The man replies that he is from Russia. In response, Sando warns him not to behave badly like some other tourists. When the tourist asks who he had touched, Sando dismisses the question, saying that everyone had already seen what happened.

He then firmly tells the tourist to respect local people and leave.

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Local fighter explains his actions

After the incident, Sando shared a statement online explaining what led to the confrontation. He said the tourist had been drunk and acting inappropriately for some time before things turned physical.

He claimed the man had been touching people, stopping strangers on the road, and behaving in a way that made others uncomfortable. According to Sando, no one reacted at first, but the situation changed when the tourist touched one of his friends.

Sando admitted that his reaction may not have been completely right. He said he is human and sometimes emotions take over, but insisted that he did not start the conflict.