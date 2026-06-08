Following a missile attack on Israel, Iran has shut down its western airspace. Iraq and Syria followed suit with their own airspace closures. The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed intercepting the missiles, with no casualties or damage reported.

Iran has closed the airspace over the western part of the country following a salvo of missiles launched at Israel in response to its recent strike on Lebanon, as per Times of Israel. "Due to safety and security assessments... the western part of the country's airspace was declared closed until further notice," says Majid Akhavan, the spokesman for the National Civil Aviation Organisation, according to the Iranian state media broadcaster, IRNA news agency.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Regional Airspace Closures Implemented

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced that the country's airspace will stay closed for the next 72 hours. Meanwhile, Syria has temporarily shut its southern airspace for 12 hours and suspended flights at Damascus Airport.

Israel Intercepts Iranian Missile Salvo

This comes after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire. "Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack,according to the euro news. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

Public Urged to Seek Shelter

"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives," IAF wrote on X.

Attack Follows Israeli Strike in Lebanon

On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at their territory. (ANI)