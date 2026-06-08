Iran's embassy warned Israel of 'devastating operations' after attacks on Lebanon. Subsequently, Iran launched missiles at Israel, which the IDF intercepted. The escalation follows Israel's strikes on Beirut after Hezbollah attacks.

The Embassy of Iran in India on Monday issued a stern warning to Israel following repeated attacks on southern Lebanon, saying that "devastating operations will be launched against the regime and its supporters." In a post on X, the Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya said the 'aggressive Zionist regime,' backed by the US and amid global silence, has violated the ceasefire and used banned weapons, including phosphorus munitions, committing war crimes.

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Iran Details Warning Against 'Zionist Regime'

"The aggressive Zionist regime, through its repeated violations of the ceasefire, has continuously escalated its acts of aggression against the oppressed people of Lebanon. These actions have been carried out with the green light and support of the criminal United States and amid the silence of international bodies. By employing prohibited weapons, including phosphorus munitions, the regime has committed war crimes. Despite previous warnings issued by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the child-killing Zionist regime has crossed all red lines and, by intensifying its attacks in southern Lebanon, has targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahiyeh)," the Embassy wrote on X.

The post further added, "We had previously warned that if the crimes committed in Dahiyeh were expanded, we would strike targets within the occupied territories. The Zionist military must immediately cease its attacks against southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh. Should it expand its aggression in that area or respond to Iran's action, it will face even more forceful and regret-inducing blows. In such a case, devastating operations will be launched against the regime and its supporters."

In another post, the embassy of South Africa added, "We warned that repeated violations of the ceasefire would not go unanswered. Tonight's operation was a warning. Do not repeat your acts of aggression."

"USA and Israel only understand the language of power," post further added on X.

Iran Launches Missiles; Israel Reports Interceptions

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated. "Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Iranian military said in a statement.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack,according to the euro news.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they intercepted two incoming missiles, and later warned of "additional barrages" launched toward the country. According to CNN, an Israeli source said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was convening a security consultation in response.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public. "The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives," IAF wrote on X.

On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at their territory. (ANI)