Mahira Khan to Fawad Khan: Top 5 Pakistani celebs with huge Indian fan-following; Check here

Despite political tensions between the two countries, there are many Pakistani celebs and artists who are very famous and have a good share of fan-following in India. Let's check out the list here

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Mahira Khan to Fawad Khan; here's a list of 5 Pakistani celebs who are not only famous in their own country but have their fair share of fan base from India. Let's check out the list here

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite none other than 'King Khan', Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'. She was well-appreciated for her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and made her mark in the industry. Since then, she has not starred in any Bollywood movies. However, she faced a lot of backlash after a photo of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor went viral. She later opened up on how the viral photo and the backlash affected her mental health and family dynamics.


Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan charmed Indian audiences with Zindagi Gulzar Hai before making a Bollywood debut in Khoobsurat (2014). His sophisticated demeanor and powerful performances in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil cemented his popularity. A talented actor and singer, Fawad remains adored in India for his versatility, good looks, and on-screen intensity.

Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam, a Pakistani singing sensation, has a massive fan base in India due to his soulful voice. With Bollywood hits like Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeene Laga Hoon, and Dil Diyan Gallan, his music transcends borders. His unique vocal texture and emotional depth make him one of the most cherished playback singers in India, even after restrictions on Pakistani artists.

Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar, a multitalented artist, won Indian hearts with his acting and melodious voice. He starred in Bollywood films like Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Dear Zindagi, showcasing his charisma and versatility. His music, including songs like Rockstar and Jhoom, continues to be loved in India, cementing his status as a cross-border icon.

Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir, known for her bubbly personality and impeccable acting skills, has gained a loyal Indian fan base through social media and dramas like Mere Humsafar. Her natural charm, expressive eyes, and relatable characters make her a favorite among young Indian audiences. Despite not being part of Bollywood, her presence on digital platforms has earned her immense cross-border popularity.

ALSO READ: Honey Singh shares photo with Atif Aslam; calls him his 'Borderless brother' [PHOTO]

