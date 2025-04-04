Lifestyle

Look Graceful on Ram Navami! Style 8 Georgette Saree Designs

New Design Georgette Saree

Looking for a saree for Ram Navami? Check out the best designs of georgette sarees here, maintaining comfort and fashion together, which will fit both budget and style.

Leheriya Print Georgette Saree

Leheriya print sarees are very light. Style it with a contrast-matching blouse. It can be bought in the range of 500-1000 in the market. 

Georgette Embroidered Silk Saree

If you want something heavy, choose a silk embroidered saree on georgette work. You can carry it not only on Ram Navami but also in small functions.

Printed Georgette Saree

Nowadays printed work is in great demand. Celebs like to follow this fashion, so you can take inspiration from it. It will be easily available on online platforms.

Red Embroidery Georgette Saree Design

If it is your first Ram Navami in your in-laws' house after marriage, then choose a red embroidery georgette saree while trying something light and vibrant. 

Pink-Black Saree Latest Design

Double shade sarees are never out of trend. If you want something light but designed, then recreate it. You can easily buy such a saree for up to Rs 1000-1500. 

Heavy Work Banarasi Georgette Saree

If you don't have budget tension, then it is worth buying something heavy. You can buy such a georgette saree on Banarasi pattern. 

