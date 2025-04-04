7 game-changing books to boost productivity

Career
Check out these books to boost your productivity and achieve your goals
This book focuses on personal character development and proactive behaviours. It helps readers cultivate long-term success.
The author discusses the ability to focus without distraction on cognitively demanding tasks.
David Allen’s GTD system is designed to help you organize your life and tasks so you can be more productive without feeling overwhelmed.
James Clear’s Atomic Habits dives into the power of small habits. The book shows how tiny changes, when done consistently, can lead to remarkable results.
This book helps you take control of your time by teaching you how to eliminate distractions and focus on what truly matters.
The book focuses on developing habits, organization, and simplification in your daily life.
The One Thing teaches you how to focus on what truly matters by identifying the one most important task that will make everything else easier or unnecessary.
Memory hacks: How to retain information faster while studying
IIT Failure to 4500 CR Success: Alakh Pandey Buys Drishti IAS?
Madhopatti Village: UPSC Success Story and How It Became IAS-IPS Hub
Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment