Career

7 game-changing books to boost productivity

Image credits: Freepik

Books on productivity

Check out these books to boost your productivity and achieve your goals

Image credits: Freepik

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

This book focuses on personal character development and proactive behaviours. It helps readers cultivate long-term success.

Image credits: Twitter

Deep Work by Cal Newport

The author discusses the ability to focus without distraction on cognitively demanding tasks.

Image credits: Twitter

Getting Things Done by David Allen

David Allen’s GTD system is designed to help you organize your life and tasks so you can be more productive without feeling overwhelmed. 

Image credits: Freepik

Atomic Habits by James Clear

James Clear’s Atomic Habits dives into the power of small habits. The book shows how tiny changes, when done consistently, can lead to remarkable results. 
 

Image credits: Twitter

Free to Focus by Michael Hyatt

This book helps you take control of your time by teaching you how to eliminate distractions and focus on what truly matters.

Image credits: Getty

Zen to Done by Leo Babauta

The book focuses on developing habits, organization, and simplification in your daily life. 

Image credits: Pexels

The One Thing by Gary Keller and Jay Papasan

The One Thing teaches you how to focus on what truly matters by identifying the one most important task that will make everything else easier or unnecessary.

Image credits: Getty

Memory hacks: How to retain information faster while studying

IIT Failure to 4500 CR Success: Alakh Pandey Buys Drishti IAS?

Madhopatti Village: UPSC Success Story and How It Became IAS-IPS Hub

Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment