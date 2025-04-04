user
Mars in Leo brings wealth, success, and property gains for these zodiac signs

According to Vedic astrology, Mars will transit in Leo. This transit of Mars can be pleasant and beneficial for the people of 3 zodiac signs.

Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

According to Vedic astrology, Mars will transit in Leo. This transit of Mars can prove to be pleasant and beneficial for the people of 3 zodiac signs. In June, Mars will enter Leo. Its effect is seen on human life and the earth. But there are some zodiac signs that get special grace of Mars. Along with this, the wealth of the people of this zodiac sign can also increase. So let's find out what are these lucky zodiac signs.

For the people of Scorpio, Mars transit can prove to be beneficial. Because Mars transits through your zodiac, which is the place of career and business. So during this time you will get good success in work and business. Also, the influence of Mars increases your confidence, which gives you an opportunity to implement new plans. Promotions or new projects may start in your career.

For the people of Libra, the transit of Mars in the zodiac can prove to be favorable. Because in your zodiac, Mars is in the place of income and profit. Therefore, during this time your income can increase significantly. New sources of income can also be created. This time is suitable to start a new task or achieve a big goal. You can benefit from travel. Working people are expected to get new responsibilities along with job promotions.

Mars zodiac change can prove to be positive for Leo people. Because according to your transit horoscope, Mars transits in the Ascendant sign. He is also the lord of the fourth and ninth houses. So you can buy vehicle and property during this time. During this period your courage and bravery will increase. During this period your popularity increases socially.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

