Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China says no 'unusual' virus behind rising pneumonia cases after WHO seeks details

    China has reiterated that no unusual or new pathogens have been detected in the upsurge in child respiratory illnesses in the north, the WHO said on Thursday after putting pressure on Beijing for detailed information.

    China says no unusual virus behind rising pneumonia cases after WHO seeks details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    China said no unusual or new pathogens have been detected in the upsurge in child respiratory illnesses in the north, the WHO said Thursday after pressing Beijing for detailed information. The health agency had sought epidemiologic and clinical information as well as laboratory results through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

    China's data indicates that the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the spread of known pathogens, such as mycoplasma pneumonia, a common bacterial infection that primarily affects younger children and has been circulating since May, are responsible for the rise in respiratory illnesses.

    Since October, there has been a spread of adenovirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The development comes after Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission held a press conference on November 13 to report an increase in incidence of respiratory disease.

    Also Read | Afghanistan permanently shuts down Embassy in Delhi

    Both China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting on the earliest COVID-19 cases that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

    Additionally, the WHO had requested more data from China about patterns in the spread of recognised diseases and the strain on medical systems. According to the health department, it has established technology connections and networks in China that allow it to communicate with doctors and scientists.

    Next month marks the fourth anniversary since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, was first reported. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO repeatedly criticised Chinese authorities for their lack of transparency and cooperation. More than three years after cases were first detected in Wuhan, heated debate still rages around the origins of Covid-19.

    Also Read | Retired US professor plans to send DNA to moon for potential alien discovery and cloning legacy

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Retired US professor plans to send DNA to moon for potential alien discovery and cloning legacy snt

    Retired US professor plans to send DNA to moon for potential alien discovery and cloning legacy

    Israel Hamas war 13 hostages held in Gaza to be released on Friday at 9:30 pm IST, confirms Qatar snt

    Israel-Hamas war: 13 hostages held in Gaza to be released on Friday, confirms Qatar (WATCH)

    4-year-old Korean boy's heartbreaking revelations on 'My Golden Kids' ignites criticism of parenting (WATCH) snt

    4-year-old Korean boy's heartbreaking revelations on 'My Golden Kids' ignites criticism of parenting (WATCH)

    Malik Aslam Wazir, Pakistani leader who spewed venom against India, killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

    Malik Aslam Wazir, Pakistani leader who spewed venom against India, killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

    Israel says Gaza hostage release wont begin before Friday gcw

    Israel says Gaza hostage release won't begin before Friday

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Youth Congress election fake ID scandal mastermind on the run rkn

    Kerala: Youth Congress election fake ID scandal mastermind on the run

    Thanksgiving 2023: Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable photo of son Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTOS] ATG

    Thanksgiving 2023: Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable photo of son Koa Phoenix Dolan [PICTURES]

    Annapoorani song OUT: Nayanthara starrer releases second single 'Life is On' [WATCH] ATG

    Annapoorani song OUT: Nayanthara starrer releases second single 'Life is On' [WATCH]

    Afghanistan permanently shuts down Embassy in Delhi gcw

    Afghanistan permanently shuts down Embassy in Delhi

    Kerala News live 24 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Chief Minister's Nava Kerala Sadas receives Maoist threat

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon